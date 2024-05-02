Rainmaker Information names research head

Rainmaker Information will welcome Aman Ramrakha as executive director, research this month.

Ramrakha will take over the role formerly held by Rainmaker Information co-founder Alex Dunnin, who retired from the company in March this year.

Commencing the role on May 14, Ramrakha will lead Rainmaker's research capabilities, spearheading new offerings while working closely with both clients and the broader Rainmaker Information research and data teams, as well as those of parent company ISS STOXX.

Ramrakha brings more than 30 years' experience in Australia's financial services industry, most recently as director, manager selection at Morningstar Australia, a role he held for close to three years.

Prior to joining Morningstar in 2018, Ramrakha spent more than a decade as executive manager, research within Commonwealth Bank's wealth management division.

He's also previously served as head of technical services for BT Financial Group, worked in Colonial First State's technical team, and as a financial adviser at Commonwealth Private Bank. He also has experience at KPMG and Aon Consulting.

In welcoming Ramrakha, Rainmaker Information managing director Christopher Page said: "I first got to know Aman as a delegate on our Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program (BOB) back in 2008."

"Sixteen years later, I am delighted Aman is joining us at Rainmaker to lead the research team. His vast experience will enhance our research efforts and Aman's profile in the industry will no doubt be of benefit to the business."

For his part, Ramrakha said he is delighted with his new role.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining and continuing the great work of the Rainmaker research team. I've known Chris for a long time and have been an admirer of Rainmaker," he said.

"It continues to be an interesting time for the financial services industry and I'm excited to be at the forefront of providing high quality research, data analysis and education services across key sectors of the industry.

"I'm also looking forward to leveraging the global capability of ISS Market Intelligence."

Note: Financial Standard, like Rainmaker Information, is owned by ISS STOXX.