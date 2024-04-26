Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Goldman Sachs ditches robo-adviser Marcus Invest

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 26 APR 2024   11:57AM

The investment bank is offloading Marcus Invest to Betterment just three years after announcing it will launch the digital adviser.

Betterment will acquire Marcus Invest's digital investing accounts for an undisclosed figure. Goldman Sachs, however, will retain Marcus Invest's online savings accounts that holds about US$100 billion for three million customers.

Betterment has US$45 billion in assets under management among 850,000 customers.

It will only transition accounts and associated AUM and not staff, technology, or operations involved in running the robo-advice offering.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The transition is expected to take place around the end of June.

"This acquisition further cements our leadership in the digital investing space," Betterment chief executive Sarah Levy said.

"We are excited to welcome these customers to Betterment where our scalable technology platform will continue to support them on their investing journeys."

Betterment and Wealthfront, which has over US$60 billion in AUM, are the biggest standalone digital advisers in the US that are not backed by established institutions.

In January 2022, UBS announced it was interested in acquiring Wealthfront but rescinded an offer tipped to be worth US$1.4 billion.

An analysis by Forbes found that Marcus Invest charges the highest management fee among its competitors at 0.35%. Betterment and Wealthfront charge 0.25% on the total AUM, while some like  SoFi Automated Investing or Schwab Intelligent Portfolios charge zero fees.

Marcos Rosenberg, global head of Marcus Deposits and Marcus Invest, said: "As we increase our focus on our growing Marcus Deposits platform, we made the decision to transition away from our digital investment advisor offering and wanted to find a great home for those customers."

"Betterment was the obvious choice for those accounts as we share a deep commitment to customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing to serve our Marcus Deposits customers with great products and a great experience," he said.

Read more: BettermentMarcus InvestAUMMarcus DepositsWealthfrontGoldman SachsForbesMarcos RosenbergSarah LevySchwab IntelligentSoFi AutomatedUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TCorp promotes three to lead roles
Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows
Australian housing crisis escalates as affordability worsens
New Forests appoints first global head of funds
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours
VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC
Barings builds out local team
Grok Ventures appoints new chief executive
Balanced portfolios to reap rewards in 2024: UBS
Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer

Editor's Choice

Platinum announces strategic review

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
Platinum said following the review Platinum Capital and Platinum Asia Investments may be wound up.

Sequoia chief's job at stake in upcoming EGM

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:16PM
Sequoia Financial Group will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in June that will consider a resolution to remove chief executive and managing director Garry Crole.

Scott Farquhar steps down from Atlassian

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:02PM
After more than two decades at the helm, Scott Farquhar will step down as co-chief executive of Atlassian.

Goldman Sachs ditches robo-adviser Marcus Invest

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:57AM
The investment bank is offloading Marcus Invest to Betterment just three years after announcing it will launch the digital adviser.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach