Executive Appointments

ART names advice and education leads

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAY 2024   12:35PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has revamped its advice, guidance and education team and created two new leadership roles.

ART executive general manager for advice, guidance and education Anne Fuchs said the new team structure will best position the fund as it delivers on member needs.

"Driving an advice-led retirement for all our members is a key element of Australian Retirement Trust's strategy, and so we've made changes to reflect the importance of this role by aligning our three core capabilities in this space - external financial adviser partnerships, advice and education delivery, and practice management," she said.

Fuchs noted that the new team structure goes hand in hand with strengthening ART's commitment to collaborating with external advisers.

"Many members need complex advice on retirement, and these advisers help deliver it," she said.

Erick Cordero is now the new head of advice and education delivery at the nation's second-largest superannuation fund, and Evan Poole has been appointed head of practice management.

Cordero previously headed up government and stakeholder relations within ART's commercial division.

Here, he managed ART's single largest customer - the Queensland government - and aligned stakeholders such as health, education, and police.

The executive and board director has spent 25 years in financial services, specialising in superannuation, financial advice and insurance.

Cordero joined QSuper as head of employer and business development in February 2019.

Previously, he worked in senior growth, relationship, and business development roles at Rest Industry Super, ING Australia and, most recently, Media Super.

In 2023, he joined the boards of Sunsuper Financial Services and QInvest.

As for Poole, before starting his new role as practice management head, he worked as a senior manager in the advice best practice team.

He has been at ART for over two years but spent 15 years at QSuper, most recently as a financial planner and manager in advice operations.

"Combined, Erick and Evan bring an incredible 45 years' expertise in financial services and superannuation to these roles," Fuchs said.

"We want to help as many Australians as we can with advice on their simple retirement needs, so we can build awareness of the value of advice and encourage more Australians to seek it out so they can retire well with confidence."

