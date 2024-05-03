Newspaper icon
Investment

Janus Henderson acquires NBK Wealth, Tabula Investment Management

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAY 2024   12:42PM

Janus Henderson has acquired the wealth management arm of the National Bank of Kuwait, NBK Wealth, as well as European ETF provider, Tabula Investment Management.

The US$353 billion asset manager said in its Q1 2024 results that NBK Wealth's private investment team (NBK Capital Partners) will join the firm as its new emerging markets private capital division, responsible for advising and managing alternative investment funds.

Janus Henderson chief executive Ali Dibadj said acquiring a private investments capability allows the firm to better serve clients who are increasingly seeking "differentiated investments" in private credit, particularly in emerging markets.

"As we continue to execute our strategic objectives - including diversifying where we have the right - to meet client needs and support the growth of our firm, we will keep exploring strategic partnerships to accomplish this," he said.

NBK Wealth's private investments team advises on alternative investments in private credit and private equity strategies in emerging markets such as the Middle East and North Africa. Their private credit strategy has attracted investment from some of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the region.

Since its establishment in 2006, the team has secured $1.1 billion of capital commitments.

Janus Henderson believes its acquisition of NBK Wealth will open doors to emerging markets that are untapped for private capital solutions. The firm said this is a "key strategic area" given the increasing appetite from sovereign wealth funds and corporates.

"... the partnership is also expected to provide Janus Henderson with the access to engage with new clients in the Middle East, and globally, who want to actively invest in emerging markets, thereby expanding its footprint in the region," a statement from the firm said.

Janus Henderson plans to launch several emerging markets focused alternatives strategies in the second half of the year.

Separately, Janus Henderson acquired Tabula, which has over US$500 million in assets under management (AUM) and offers funds on 10 European exchanges across 15 countries.

The firm plans to maintain all existing Tabula products and use the platform to launch a range of new active products.

"Tabula's existing infrastructure and ecosystem offers us instant access to an institutional platform that we believe will position Janus Henderson as a trusted and credible player in the European ETF market, and combining the deep expertise of both firms will allow us to deliver on the continuously evolving needs of our clients," Dibadj said.

Janus Henderson said the acquisition supports its strategic goal to "amplify our strengths not fully leveraged" and builds on the firm's active proposition in the US, where it ranks as the fourth-largest provider of active fixed income ETFs by AUM.

The firm noted that the European ETF market is experiencing a "significant transformation," mirroring trends in the US, where there's a growing shift towards active management into the ETFs wrapper.

"This shift represents a considerable growth opportunity for asset managers looking to broaden the ways in which clients access their investment capabilities and capitalise on evolving client preferences in the European market," Janus Henderson said.

The firm added that it's seeking to leverage its global distribution platform and enhance its partnership with its UK and European client base, which is increasingly looking at active ETFs, and to reach markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and APAC.

