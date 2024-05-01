Newspaper icon
Superannuation

AustralianSuper announces insurance changes

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024   12:45PM

AustralianSuper will introduce a new age-based insurance cover scale for members aged 15 to 25 from June 1 this year.

New age-based cover amounts will automatically start on June 1 for members younger than 25 years old because they have made certain changes to their insurance cover before June 1 that would cause age-based cover to start as soon as they're eligible.

For member who already have age-based cover, their cover amounts will be aligned to the new scale, AustralianSuper said.

Members under the age of 25 who have made certain changes to their insurance cover in AustralianSuper plan, GHD Superannuation Plan, Super Options, Personal Plan and Australian Super Select plans with age-based basic cover will be affected by the changes.

The changes include, but are not limited to, applications to:

  • start basic (default) cover early (before their super account balance reaches $6000)
  • transfer Death and/or Total & Permanent Disablement (TPD) cover from another super fund or insurer
  • increase Death and/or TPD cover due to a Life Event
  • have age-based or age-based plus extra (fixed) cover by providing detailed health information to its insurer, TAL
"If your age-based cover starts on 1 June 2024, we'll write to you soon after it starts to tell you your new cover amounts (including any cover you may already have) and the new weekly cost of your cover," AustralianSuper said.

"You'll have the opportunity to cancel it effective 1 June 2024 if you decide it's not right for you. Any insurance costs for it will be refunded (as if it never started).

"We're making age-based cover available to members aged 15 to 24 so younger members have more options to choose from for their insurance cover. Age-based cover automatically increases (or decreases) as you get older.

"The basic (default) age-based cover amounts are designed to provide a minimum amount of cover for changing needs as you get older. Fixed cover will still be available for members who want to apply for a specific cover amount."

AustralianSuper charts showing cover changes

Read more: AustralianSuperTAL
