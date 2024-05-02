Global X launches new gold ETF

Global X has launched the Global X Gold Bullion ETF (ASX: GXLD), expanding the company's range of gold-backed products.

GXLD will complement Global X's flagship product, Global X Physical Gold (ASX: GOLD), to provide investors more choice in selecting a product that is best suited to their overall investment strategy.

GXLD aims to replicate the movements in the Australian dollar price of gold, less the annual management fee, by investing in physical gold bullion bars.

With a management fee of 0.15% per annum, it is currently the lowest-cost physical-backed gold ETF in the Australian market.

Global X chief executive Evan Metcalf said the new product will help those looking to invest in gold over the longer term.

"GLXD's lower management fee of just 0.15% has the potential to translate into significant cost savings for these investors over long time horizons," Metcalf said.

"This resilience presents a promising opportunity for investors. With the launch of GXLD, we're excited to offer Australian investors a variety of choice that allows them to capitalise on the enduring value of gold, based on what is best suited to their unique portfolio needs."

Gold prices have surged 20% over the past two months to record highs above US$2400 (AU$3754) an ounce despite recent challenges like elevated real bond yields and a robust US dollar, which historically have worked against gold's favour.

Global X senior product and investment strategist David Tuckwell said the price of gold has been driven up to record highs recently, largely driven by central bank buying particularly in China as it aims to diversify its reserves away from the US dollar.

"China has seen gold buying increase more broadly as investors seek out returns outside its underperforming equity and property markets," Tuckwell said.

"Although the gold price has seen a small correction in recent weeks, looking into the second half Global X believes gold prices are well supported. Statistically, the best two predictors of the gold price are real yields on US government debt and the strength of the US dollar. With markets forecasting these to possibly fall late in 2024 or early in 2025, if history is any guide, we could be in for another leg up in the gold price."