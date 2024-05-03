UniSuper battles major system outage

UniSuper is working to resolve an ongoing system outage impacting the entire business, assuring disgruntled members it is not the result of a data breach.

The $135 billion super fund's online systems have been disrupted this week, with its 665,000 members unable to log in to access account balances and services.

They also cannot use the fund's calculators or consolidate their super, switch investments, access holdings data, upload documents, or make withdrawal requests. Further, prospective members are not able to join via the website, and the fund's app is also unavailable.

It's understood many of the fund's internal systems are also down and that the outage has been ongoing since at least Monday evening.

UniSuper said the issue originated from a third-party provider and is not the result of a breach. In a statement to Financial Standard, UniSuper confirmed the third-party provider is Google Cloud.

"Google Cloud has confirmed that the disruption is an isolated incident, not the result of a malicious act or cyber-attack, and UniSuper data has not been exposed to unauthorised parties as a result of this issue," the fund said.

It is working with Google Cloud to restore services as quickly as possible, it said.

While the issue has been ongoing since the beginning of the week, members did not hear from UniSuper until Thursday evening. In the communication, the fund apologised to members, but said it is not able to provide a timeline as to when services will be back online.

"Our service provider assures us that the disruption is not the result of a malicious act or cyber-attack, and no UniSuper data has been exposed to unauthorised parties as a result," the fund told members last night.

"We appreciate that not being able to access your online account as usual is frustrating, and we apologise.

"We're working around the clock to get systems back online swiftly, safely, and securely. We'll let you know when full online access is restored to your account."

The fund added that it has caused disruption across the entire business, however it is finalising how it can process member requests "in a way that is fair and equitable for members, as you expect and deserve," and that members will be kept updated as to developments.

Some members have taken to Reddit to vent their frustrations, with many saying the lack of transparency and delay in communication is unacceptable, causing them to question the true nature of the outage and whether they should take their super elsewhere.

However, it isn't just members that are impacted. According to the Finance Sector Union (FSU), the fund has had trouble paying its staff accurately, if at all, as payroll systems are affected.

In response, UniSuper told Financial Standard: "We have met all our payroll requirements and all employees have been paid."

The FSU said the outage follows a decision by the fund to outsource roles in its delivery and information business unit, saying it is this very unit that is now tasked with getting systems back online. UniSuper has apparently signed a deal with Capgemini to take over these roles, impacting 39 staff and eight external contractors.

"Outsourcing has become a major issue at UniSuper and is putting staff and fund members at enormous risk," FSU national assistant secretary Nicole McPherson said.

"We can clearly see what happens when we don't keep vital jobs in house and in Australia, which would minimise the risk of issues like this happening - this debacle reflects the true cost of outsourcing."

The FSU said it has written to UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun requesting an urgent briefing on the impacts of the outage.