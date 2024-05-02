Australian Retirement Trust applies new investment exclusion

From July 1, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) will add thermal coal to its list of exclusions.

ART currently applies three exclusions when directly investing in Australian and international share asset classes across all its investment options, being tobacco, cluster munitions and land mines.

From July 1, this list of exclusions will be expanded to include companies that derive 10% or more of their total revenues from mining thermal coal or the sale of it to third parties.

Speaking to Financial Standard, ART said the super fund was committed to achieving a net zero greenhouse gas emissions investment portfolio by 2050.

"Australian Retirement Trust applies exclusions in limited circumstances as part of its sustainable investment approach in accordance with members' best financial interest," a spokesperson said.

"From 1 July 2024, and in line with our Net Zero 2050 Roadmap, Australian Retirement Trust will add an exclusion of direct investment in Australian and International shares asset classes for companies that generate more than 10% gross revenue in the most recent year of financial reporting from the mining of thermal coal and its sale to third parties."

The only exception to the change will be for the Socially Conscious Balanced Option, which already has a thermal coal exclusion applied with a lower threshold.

"The exclusion threshold for the Socially Conscious Balanced option is 5% of total revenue (estimated or reported) in the most recent year of financial reporting," the fund said.

ART said the screening does not apply to pooled vehicles or derivatives, which may have indirect exposure to companies involved in the mining of thermal coal. The fund added that it will rely on data from MSCI to implement the exclusion.

The thermal coal exclusion will not apply to companies deriving revenue from metallurgical coal, coal mined for internal power generation, intra-company sales of mined thermal coal, revenue from coal trading and royalty income for companies not involved in thermal coal extraction operations.