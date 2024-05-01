ART reduces admin fees for high balance accounts

ART reduces admin fees for high balance accountsBY ELIZA BAVIN | WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024 12:44PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) will be reducing the maximum account balance for the percentage administration fee from $800,000 to $500,000.
Currently, the percentage fee applies to the first $800,000 of member account balances in each Super Savings accounts they hold.
From July 1, the percentage fee will apply to the first $500,000. As a result, administration fees will effectively decrease for members with an account balance over $500,000.
"For Super Savings members with a percentage administration fee of 0.10% p.a., this means the maximum percentage administration fee you'll pay each year will reduce from $800 p.a. (0.10% x $800,000 balance) to $500 p.a. (0.10% x $500,000 balance)," ART said.
Those with Super Savings Accumulation accounts, Super Savings - Business Accumulation accounts, Super Savings - Corporate Accumulation accounts (including Defined Benefit Additional Accumulation accounts), Super Savings Transition to Retirement Income accounts and Super Savings Retirement Income accounts will be affected.
This comes after ART announced a raft of investment strategy and options changes back in March.
ART chief of retirement Kathy Vincent said the fund engaged its members, advisers and employers to co-design the new investment menu.
"When we asked our members what they wanted most in a new investment menu, they told us performance, fees, sustainable investing and the ability to choose the right level of risk were top priority - all of which remained front of mind when we worked to streamline these choice investment options," Vincent said at the time.
"As part of this, we're aligning the risk profiles of our MySuper offerings for Super Savings and QSuper account holders. This means Super Savings account holders will have more of their money invested in growth assets for longer, which is expected to have higher returns over the long term for members of all ages."
The fund's Lifecycle strategy will be changing and will be implemented gradually between July 1 and September 30 this year.
ART also announced changes to its Choice investment options from July 1, with the addition of two new options, renaming some existing options and closing some existing options.
The Diversified Alternatives option (to be renamed Unlisted Assets) and Australian Property Index (to be renamed Listed Property Index), will also have a more diversified investment strategy.
Investment options that will close are the Super Savings Shares, Australian Shares, Emerging Markets Shares, Property and Diversified Bonds options.
