Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fidelity shutters, delists funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAY 2024   12:34PM

Fidelity International is terminating an international fixed interest strategy that failed to scale, as well as delisting a managed fund.

The Fidelity Global Short Duration Income Fund focuses on investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds that have a low duration. The fund ceases operating effective June 6.

Fidelity said it decided to terminate the fund as "there has been negligible growth since the fund's inception and there is unlikely to be strong future investor demand."

"We have determined that terminating the Fund is in the best interests of all unitholders after considering all available options," Fidelity told investors.

The strategy invests at least 70% of its assets, in debt securities that include investment-grade corporate bonds and government bonds of different maturities, below-investment grade and emerging market bonds, from anywhere in the world and denominated in various currencies. The minimum investment amount is $25,000.

The fund is less than two years old and is managed by James Durance and Peter Khan, both of whom began overseeing the fund in July 2022.

The Fidelity Global Demographics Fund will delist from the ASX in June as an active ETF, pending the exchange's approval.

Fidelity said the fund "is no longer economically viable to maintain the Fund as a dual-access fund by continuing to have the fund's units admitted to trading status ("Active ETF units") and remain quoted on the ASX, given the lack of support for the fund's strategy in the listed channel."

At the end of March, the active ETF units represented about $8.12 million or 7.3% of the fund's total funds under management.

Separately, the fund manager renamed the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund to the Fidelity Australian High Conviction Fund.

This is to clearly reflect the nature of the fund's investment strategy, which consists of an actively managed concentrated portfolio of 20 to 40 listed Australian shares, Fidelity said.

The fund was valued at about $186.50 million and returned 8.95% p.a., nearly in line with its benchmark's 9.07 % p.a.

"The above change will not result in any change to the investment approach, objective or benchmark of the Fund. The Fund's current Portfolio Manager (Casey McLean) also remains unchanged," Fidelity told investors.

The change took effect on May 20.

Read more: ASXFidelity InternationalCasey McLeanFidelity Australian Opportunities FundFidelity Global Demographics FundFidelity Global Short Duration Income FundJames DurancePeter Khan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fidelity to roll out more active ETFs
Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates
Link Group rebrands as acquisition completes
Crescent Capital sells down ClearView stake
Macquarie Asset Management launches low-cost active ETFs
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA
The top investment funds over the past year
Betashares launches Australian Major Bank Subordinated Debt ETF
J.P. Morgan hit with $775k penalty
Perpetual seals $2.18bn deal with KKR, chief to retire

Editor's Choice

NovaPort Capital team calls it a day

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
The team at small caps manager NovaPort Capital have decided to hang up their boots.

Industry fund merger postponed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have reported "significant progress" towards their merger, but it has been pushed back.

Fidelity shutters, delists funds

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Fidelity International is terminating an international fixed interest strategy that failed to scale, as well as delisting a managed fund.

Super funds to solve the housing crisis?

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) chief executive Mary Delahunty said at the Australian Shareholders' Association Conference yesterday that addressing the supply side of the housing crisis requires an infusion of private capital.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach