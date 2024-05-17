NEOS names retail, strategic sales leads

The life insurer has promoted two from within to the roles of head of retail sales and head of strategic sales, as it sets in motion expansion plans.

Nathan Leonard is the insurer's new head of retail sales. He first joined NEOS when it launched in 2018 as state sales manager for New South Wales, before being appointed regional sales manager for New South Wales, ACT, Queensland, and Western Australia in June of last year.

He brings extensive experience in life insurance and financial advice to the role.

Prior to NEOS, Leonard was national manager of operations at Affinia Financial Advisers for two years. Before that, he spent more than eight years in sales and business development roles at TAL.

Meanwhile, Brett Leonard has been appointed head of strategic sales.

He also joined NEOS at its launch, taking on the role of state manager of Queensland. For the last year he's served as national manager, strategic accounts.

Prior to NEOS, he was head of life insurance - adviser distribution at BT Life for five months. He also served in several other roles over a four-year stint with the insurer.

He has close to 20 years' experience in life insurance, having also worked at Asteron Life and TAL.

The promotions come as NEOS adds five others to its national sales team, highlighting the new additions will play key roles in its growth plans.

As a business development consultant, Jessica Ayoub brings six years' experience in life insurance, having held roles with AIA and AMP. NEOS said her ability to forge relationships will be pivotal in the insurer developing new channels for growth.

Meantime, Shahan Bhuiyan brings experience in foreign exchange markets, with NEOS saying his client acquisition skills would be beneficial as it looks to explore new territories. He also joins as a business development consultant, having most recently worked in business development for EbonFX and American Express.

Victor Hom joins the sales team as a business development consultant after two years in the insurer's service consulting team. Before joining NEOS, Hom was at Certe Wealth Protection, and brings a background in paraplanning.

Michael Stamos brings experience as a financial adviser to the new role of business development specialist. He joins from Marsh McLennan and has previously held roles with Shadforth Financial Group and MLC in addition to five years in advice practices.

Finally, Nathan Caccamo has been appointed to the position of business development consultant, joining from Marsh where he was an account executive. He brings previous experience as a life insurance adviser with Compare Club.