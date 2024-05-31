Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Preqin launches new term intelligence tool

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:19PM

Preqin has announced the launch of a new tool named Term Intelligence, which introduces one of the largest searchable databases of Limited Partner Agreement (LPA) terms globally and enables enhanced private fund negotiations.

Preqin said alternative fund managers, investors, and their legal advisors can expect to benefit from greater clarity when reviewing and benchmarking LPA terms.

The tool makes it possible to see whether the terms are competitive within the market, and whether these terms, as well as the fees and expenses, are aligned with market standards to support LPA negotiations.

Preqin said it introduced Term Intelligence to help mitigate complications industry professionals face when drafting and negotiating LPA terms.

"Investment professionals on both sides of the table find the process of investing in a fund, including the legal due diligence and negotiations, to be complex and time-consuming," Preqin said.

"It has traditionally been difficult to know which LPA fees and terms meet market rate and by extension, how to distill the true cost implications across the fund's life."

Preqin said while some large law firms already have an internal database of LPA terms that they have previously worked on, they may provide limited insight into market practices because they only have access to their own firm's past records.

"Now with Term Intelligence, investors can conduct thorough pre-investment due diligence on fund terms, with the assurance that they have visibility over an objective baseline for what constitutes a market rate," Preqin said.

"Meanwhile, fund managers are able to compare LPA terms to a cross-section of funds, helping them draft competitive data-backed fund terms to secure needed capital for fundraising purposes."

Preqin head of legal insights Heather Heys said: "There remains real variation in the drafting in LPAs, for example, in how costs are allocated within the partnership. It is of key importance for investment professionals to understand what the market standard is for LPA fees and terms."

Read more: LPAPreqinLimited Partner Agreement
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian private capital industry surges 33%
ASX-listed companies flock to private markets
Family offices still love hedge funds: Preqin
Private markets make concrete inroads with advisers
Private credit boom sweeps Australia
PE success all about fund selection: Rest
SWFs double in size, eye alternatives
APAC now most active region for VC: Data
Venture capital rout rattles advice technology sector
APAC investors cut PE allocations by 50%

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach