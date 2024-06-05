Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Block Earner dodges massive fine

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 JUN 2024   12:37PM

The Federal Court has absolved Block Earner from paying a penalty for trading without a financial services licence, which ASIC believes should have been $350,000.

While Judge Jackman determined that while Block Earner, which invested in cryptocurrency, operated an unregistered managed investment scheme (MIS) without holding an AFS Licence (AFSL) with respect to the "Earner" product, the company was relieved of any liability to pay a fine.

"The Court found Block Earner's contraventions to be serious. However, the Court relieved Block Earner from liability to pay a penalty on the basis, among other things, that it acted honestly and not carelessly when it offered the Earner product," ASIC said in response to the verdict.

"ASIC took this case because it was concerned that Block Earner offered the Earner product without an Australian financial services licence, leaving consumers without important protections. Simply because a product hinges on a crypto-asset, does not mean it falls outside financial services law."

Block Earner is the trading name of Web3 Ventures. It was founded in 2021 by Charlie Karaboga and Jordan Momtazi and backed by Framework, Coinbase, Longhash, and Sequoia Capital.

Between March and November 2022, ASIC found Block Earner provided unlicensed financial services and operated an unregistered MIS when offering its fixed-yield Earner product.

Judge Jackman found overall that "Block Earner acted honestly" and that Karaboga "neither intended nor understood that the Earner product was a managed investment scheme or an investment facility."

Karaboga also sought advice from the company's head of risk and compliance and received legal advice from Gilbert & Tobin before launching the Earner product.

Judge Jackman also argued that Block Earner was not "careless or imprudent, let alone guilty of carelessness or imprudence of such a degree as to demonstrate that no genuine attempt at all had been made to carry out the requirements of the Act or the general law."

Judge Jackman concluded that "it is appropriate that no penalty be awarded" and the company should be relieved under Corporations Act s 1317S, which is the relief from liability for contravention of civil penalty provision.

"Even if I had not granted that relief, I would not have awarded any penalty. In stating that conclusion, I rely on the matters already discussed in relation to s 1317S. I also give particular weight to the constrained financial circumstances of Block Earner, and the need to ensure that the penalty does not cross the line from deterrence to oppression," Judge Jackman said.

ASIC said it is reviewing the decision.

Read more: Block EarnerASICJudge JackmanFederal CourtCharlie KarabogaCoinbaseFrameworkGilbertJordan MomtaziLonghashSequoia CapitalWeb3 Ventures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brisbane financial adviser has assets frozen
Australians selling assets over seeking help: ASIC
ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'
Forged documents see former adviser banned
AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
ASIC suspends AFSL for six managed investment schemes
Former Queensland adviser struck off permanently
Former director sentenced to seven years in prison
ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia
Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban

Editor's Choice

HESTA nabs legalsuper executive

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:24PM
The new hire will join HESTA in a newly created role after spending six months at legalsuper.

Inflation debate: Older Australians accused of driving crisis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia is accused of using young Australians as "cannon fodder" in fighting inflation after it conceded over-65s are spending more on the back of increased rates, leading to suggestions older Aussies are driving inflation.

Block Earner dodges massive fine

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The Federal Court has absolved Block Earner from paying a penalty for trading without a financial services licence, which ASIC believes should have been $350,000.

Who is the highest paid S&P500 company chief?

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The chief executive of semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom pocketed US$161.8 million in total remuneration in 2023 to be the only boss among S&P500 companies to receive a nine-figure salary, a new pay study shows.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach