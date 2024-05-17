Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

GPT appoints new chief investment officer

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAY 2024   12:34PM

Group Property Trust (GPT) has announced the appointment of Mark Harrison as chief investment officer, as well as other changes to its leadership team.

Harrison has been appointed to assist in the delivery of GPT's strategy and to drive profitable and sustainable growth and long-term value for securityholders, GPT said.

Harrison will be joining GPT from Blackstone Group where he is currently managing director, a position he has held since December 2019. Prior to that he was head of capital transactions at Charter Hall.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Harrison as GPT's chief investment officer," GPT's chief executive Russell Proutt said.

"Mark's extensive multi-sector domestic and global experience will be valuable in the development and execution of GPTs growth strategy."

Harrison will commence in his new role "as soon as practicable", GPT said.

In addition to the appointment, GPT announced its chief operating officer Mark Fookes will be retiring. Fookes has been with GPT since 2005 and held several key roles across the group.

"Mark has been a key part of GPT's leadership team and delivered significant value to the business," Proutt said.

"I would like to thank Mark for his enormous contribution to GPT over many years and wish him all the best for the future."

Expert Feed

