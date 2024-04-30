ASIC hits back at parliament: 'Simply not realistic'

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair Joe Longo had some choice words when addressing the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services today.

When questioned over its capacity to respond to people who approach the regulator seeking litigation against a company or person, Longo said ASIC does not have the resources to investigate every claim.

Longo said in the space of a year, ASIC will receive upwards of 10,000 complaints, but only has the resourcing to investigate around 150 to 200.

"Clearly there is a mismatch of expectations here. We are not a complaints hearing authority - we are not AFCA," Longo said.

"All regulators, us included, have to make choices. We cannot investigate everything, we cannot enforce every alleged infraction of the law. The commission, and I in particular, do whatever we can to hold ourselves accountable and explain to the community what our true role is."

Longo said the investigations ASIC launches are very resource-intensive and complex and suggested the entities it goes after are not afraid of being investigated as they might be in other countries.

"The investigations I am talking about often involve individuals and entities that are very well resourced and unlike just about any other country in the world, quite happy to take ASIC on," he said.

"From time to time our powers are challenged in the courts, sometimes all the way up to the High Court. That's a resource-intensive activity."

Longo said the regulator was overrun with complaints that do not fall under its remit, yet it endeavours to respond to every complaint it receives.

"Every communication with ASIC is acknowledged by the agency, and we assess each and every matter that comes to our attention," he said.

"But with great respect it is simply not feasible in circumstances where there are literally many thousands of complaints a year, for any agency - let alone ASIC - to treat each and every one of them as if an investigation is justified.

"Many of the complaints are actually issues that are not appropriate for a regulator to deal with. They may be disputes within a company, or an issue regarding someone's personal experience. We do care about people's personal experiences and we do take into account the data and what we're hearing from the community and the market, but to suggest that we are resourced and the legislation requires us to investigate each and every matter that is brought to our attention is simply not the law, it's not realistic and we need to work together to manage people's expectations."