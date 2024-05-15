Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Vanguard selects next chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY 2024   4:17PM

Salim Ramji will take over as chief executive of Vanguard on July 8, succeeding Tim Buckley.

Buckley announced earlier this year his intention to retire as Vanguard's chair and chief executive, following more than 30 years with the company.

Vanguard's board selected Ramji following a global search; he and Buckley also worked together on the executive committee of the Investment Company Institute.

Commenting on Ramji's appointment, Buckley said: "He cares about advancing the interests of individual investors, has a strong fiduciary ethos, and thinks strategically about solutions."

"Salim understands our organisation's deep sense of purpose and commitment to put clients first, which is a hallmark of Vanguard's leadership team and culture."

Ramji has been in financial services for over 25 years, spending the last decade at BlackRock. He was most recently global head of iShares and index investing, a role he left in January. Prior, he held roles including head of US wealth advisory and global head of corporate strategy.

He's also previously led McKinsey & Company's asset and wealth management practice. He began his career as a lawyer, working in both London and Hong Kong.

"The board welcomes Salim to the leadership team and looks forward to working closely with him as we strengthen and expand our mission and purpose, driven by serving the interests of individual investors. Vanguard's distinctive structure and culture have helped tens of millions of our investor-owners plan for their future and families," Vanguard lead independent director Mark Loughridge said.

"We have significant opportunities for growth ahead, including how technology and the client experience can drive solutions and extend the benefits of wealth management to more investors.

"Salim is an exceptional leader who is aligned with Vanguard's mission-driven culture, making him the ideal candidate. Vanguard has an important future, and we believe he is the best person for the job."

As for why he's taking on the job, Ramji said he is drawn to the indexer because of its clarity and consistency or purpose.

"It's an honor to join Vanguard, an institution I have long admired and respected... The current investor landscape is changing, and that presents opportunities for Vanguard to further its mission of giving people the best chance for investment success, which is more relevant today than at any time in the firm's five-decade history," he said.

"My focus will be to mobilise Vanguard to meet the moment while staying true to that core purpose - remaining the trusted firm that takes a stand for all investors."

Vanguard also confirmed that when Buckley steps down and Ramji takes over, Loughridge will transition to the role of non-executive chair of Vanguard.

Read more: VanguardSalim RamjiTim BuckleyMark LoughridgeBlackRockiShares
