Link Group rebrands as acquisition completes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAY 2024   12:48PM

Link Group will now be known as MUFG Pension and Market Services, following the implementation of the scheme of arrangement with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The business comprises two divisions, MUFG Corporate Markets and MUFG Retirement Solutions. Vivek Bhatia, whose title is now chief executive of MUFG Pension and Market Services, said it marks a major milestone for the group and "sets the stage for a transformative journey."

"In becoming a member of MUFG, we have secured the backing and scale to strengthen and grow our already market-leading positions, serving some of the largest superannuation and pension funds in the world, as well as some of the largest corporations globally," he said.

"Through our two successful businesses, MUFG Retirement Solutions and MUFG Corporate Markets, we deliver unparallelled capability at a global scale. Together with MUFG, we look forward to achieving our shared goals and delivering integrated solutions that empower a brighter future for our clients and stakeholders."

He added that clients can expect a seamless transition with a progressive rebrand to MUFG Pension & Market Services and no changes to current operations, teams, products, or solutions.

All Link Group shares were suspended at close of trade yesterday, and Link Group will be officially delisted at end of day today after about nine years on the ASX.

Meantime, Atsushi Yoshinari will become co-chief executive and chief strategy officer of MUFG Pension and Market Services, primarily focused on governance matters and representing the parent company on the ground in Australia.

Bhatia and Yoshinari will sit on the company's board, alongside Hideto Shimada who will serve as chair, director Jun Kawakubo, and current Link Group chair Michael Carapiet who becomes lead independent non-executive director.

"The acquisition values Link Group equity at $1.2 billion and implies an enterprise value of $2.1 billion. With MUFG's global network and strategic focus on sustainable growth, Link Group anticipates opening up significant opportunities for its businesses and clients," Link Group said.

