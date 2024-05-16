Value versus growth: Market expectations in 2024

In 2022, concerns about rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war brought fundamentals back into focus, creating numerous opportunities for value investing to generate alpha. Then transitioning to the first half of 2023, that period saw significant performance for growth stocks. What's next?

Appearing at the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers (SIAA) Conference, Platypus head of investments Prasad Patkar said this shift was driven by a "reset in expectations" regarding interest rates, noting that back in November 2021 the expectation was for three rate hikes in 2022, but the actual increases were much higher: a major adjustment. He said this new reality, where the cost of money was substantially higher than during the COVID-19 period, was a big headwind for growth stocks.

However, by the second half of 2023, it became more of a "stock picker's market," where companies that met or exceeded earnings expectations and had strong outlooks saw positive stock price reactions.

He said it didn't matter whether you held growth or value stocks; performance hinged on meeting expectations. Growth stocks that delivered went up, and value stocks that delivered also saw gains. Conversely, any stock that disappointed, regardless of its category, "got crunched."

He said this trend has continued into 2024, but market dynamics could "turn on a dime."

The implications of the direction of interest rates and inflation are significant for value investors, according to Antipodes portfolio manager Vihari Ross. The initial forecast for this year included six rate cuts and no recession, which is an unlikely scenario.

She said Jerome Powell has emphasised the need to closely monitor data. Inflation has decreased but remains around 3%, largely due to housing issues.

"The market is now anticipating a couple of rate cuts and a smooth landing," she said.

However, the risk remains if inflation stays high. While the market is optimistic, inflationary pressures must be considered. If a less benign scenario unfolds, it will impact business valuations.

She noted that currently there is a significant disparity between expensive and cheap stocks in the US. Overvaluation is present in exuberant scenarios, while undervaluation exists in less buoyant parts of the economy, such as services and manufacturing, which have been in recession for the past 18 months.

If the economy improves, these undervalued sectors could rebound. But, if a negative scenario plays out, global cyclicals, including energy and industrial companies, could be affected.

"Investment cycles in these areas could present opportunities when timed correctly," she said.

Patkar said the outlook for the economy appears reasonably stable, with no significant signs of major issues. Many anticipated a recession back in mid-2022, but those predictions have repeatedly been postponed.

He said it seems that the underlying strength of the economy, likely driven by consumer interest, has provided resilience, keeping the economy on a solid footing longer than expected. This stability might persist for a while longer, though there could eventually be a point where consumer spending slows down, and the impact of infrastructure investments begins to show, albeit with long and variable lags.

He added that the upcoming August reporting season is expected to be relatively benign, with no dramatic changes anticipated. If the economy continues to hold up well, next year could see similar conditions.

Regarding investment strategies, particularly long-term investments over three to five years, the potential for a recession does not alter his approach significantly. He affirms that structural growth companies are expected to maintain their earnings growth through economic cycles.