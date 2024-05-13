Newspaper icon
Superannuation

UniSuper restores online services, app

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 13 MAY 2024   12:45PM

UniSuper's systems are back online, after close to two weeks of disruption following the deletion of its private cloud.

In an update today, UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said online services across the fund's website and app have been restored. The only thing the fund is yet to restore is its retirement calculators, he said.

He said the focus is now on processing member requests and returning to usual operations as quickly as possible. Transactions are also being processed as quickly as possible, with additional resources brought on to minimise delays, he said.

"We take our responsibility to provide reliable services to our members extremely seriously," Chun said.

"We have engaged in rigorous testing through the restoration to ensure stable, secure services as members expect.

"My team are conducting a full review of the incident to ensure that wherever possible we minimise the risk of disruption in the future.

"We will assess this incident and ensure we are best positioned to deliver services members expect and deserve."

UniSuper's systems first went down close to two weeks ago, with it later confirmed the fund's private cloud was accidentally deleted by Google Cloud.

Late last week, APRA confirmed it was monitoring the outage. ASIC also stated that member services failures "are an enforcement priority."

UniSuper has maintained that the outage was not related to a breach and that at no time was member data accessed or at risk of being accessed.

The super fund said the minimal data lost was "predominately related to [our] internal operating processes."

