Super Members Council appoints inaugural chair

The Super Members Council (SMC) will soon welcome Ann Sherry as its first chair.

Sherry will replace Nicola Roxon who has served in the role in an acting capacity since the lobby group's launch. Roxon will revert to a board director position.

Sherry brings extensive experience in business, having led organisations in banking, infrastructure, tourism, sport, the arts, and the public sector.

"Ann will bring depth, judgement and perspective to the role. Having a chair of her stature and experience to help guide a strong board at this crucial time is very welcome," said Roxon.

"Ann will be a tremendous asset to SMC as it builds on its purpose of member-centred advocacy that works across the full breadth of the Parliament to deliver the best possible retirement opportunities for the millions of Australians who rely on us."

Sherry has previously served as chief executive of Carnival Australia, and is currently chair of UNICEF Australia, Enero Group and the Port of Townsville - and chancellor of Queensland University of Technology. She is also a director of National Australia Bank, Infrastructure Victoria and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.

She was previously a director of ING Group and ING Australia, Rugby Australia and the Australian Sports Commission.

"Australia's super system is the envy of the world, and we are now beginning to see it bear fruit as more Australians retire with more super giving them financial flexibility and economic security,'' Sherry said.

"It's a privilege to be given this opportunity to help ensure the super system reflects Australia's modern society and economy - and that it is strengthened to meet the needs of more Australians."

Sherry's appointment is effective July 1.