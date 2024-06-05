Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Hostplus rejigs Maritime Super insurance

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 JUN 2024   12:38PM

Hostplus has updated its insurance terms for its Maritime Super members who joined the fund last year.

Hostplus said insured Maritime members will have access to improved terms and conditions thanks to its large and growing membership base, which allows them to offer more competitive insurance rates than smaller super funds.

The industry super fund, which crossed the $100 billion assets under management threshold last year, has nearly two million members, making it the fourth largest in terms of membership, according to Rainmaker Information.

To improve members' ability to claim total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance, Hostplus will raise the age limit for making a claim from 65 to 67. It will also change the definition from "unable" to "unlikely" to ever be employed or engaged in any gainful occupation, business, profession, or employment for which an individual is reasonably suited by education, training, or experience.

Hostplus has also updated terms and conditions of its Death and TPD cover to allow the assessment of claims related to suicide and self-harm, offering greater "security and peace of mind" to members and their beneficiaries.

Moreover, Hostplus increased the maximum benefit available under Income Protection cover from $20,000 to $30,000 per month. Income protection benefits have been improved so that, instead of receiving 50-75% of your pre-disability income in the event of total disability, members will now receive up to 90% of their pre-disability income or the insured amount, whichever is less.

However, due to the change in the way disability income payments are calculated, the premiums for default income protection cover will increase for Maritime members.

Problematically, Hostplus will increase the period members need to have been absent from work before they qualify for the TPD definition from three months to six months, likely delaying financial support.

Notably, in the 2023 financial year, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority received over 2500 complaints about group insurance through superannuation and noted in its annual review that complaints about delays relating to insurance have more than doubled over the last four years.

More positively, Hostplus will extend the terminal illness certification period from 12 to 24 months. This change means that members diagnosed with an illness or injury likely to result in death can receive their terminal illness benefit and access the funds in their superannuation account earlier.

Read more: HostplusInsuranceMaritime SuperIncome ProtectionTPDAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityRainmaker Information
