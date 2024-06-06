More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch

As the number of business insolvencies spike, workers will soon be able to claim unpaid superannuation owed to them by defunct employers under the Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) Recovery Program.

From 1 July 2024, staff who worked for employers that are in liquidation or bankruptcy will be able to claim their unpaid superannuation entitlements as part of the FEG.

The measure falls under the remit of the Department of Education and Workplace Relations (DEWR).

The FEG provides financial assistance for unpaid employment entitlements to workers who lose their jobs from the insolvency of the employer.

Once entitlements are paid under the FEG, the government stands in the shoes of staff as a subrogated creditor and is entitled to claim in the liquidation as a priority creditor under the Corporations Act 2001. The FEG has been in operation since 5 December 2012, while the Recovery Program came into effect three years later.

DEWR assistant first secretary Alex Mathews said that "the recovery program plays an important role in maintaining the integrity of FEG as a scheme of last resort that is not intended to relieve employers of their obligation to properly fund employee entitlements."

"Since the recovery program was established, the recovery of FEG as dividends in the liquidations has increased from 14 cents in the dollar to 34 cents in the dollar. Since its inception, the program has recovered $233 million in FEG advances and cost recoveries over 641 matters. These directly attributable recoveries represent a return on investment of 514 per cent for the recovery program over its lifespan," she told a Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services inquiry last year.

Super has not been included in the entitlements until Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the recalibration last May, saying the measure will achieve efficiencies of $13 million over four years from 2024-25 and $29.9 million over the medium term.

According to ASIC, the number of businesses folding jumped 62% in the year to June 2023 to 7942, the glut of which operated in construction (28%), and accommodation and food services (14%), and retail (7%).

Between July 2023 and April 2024, ASIC recorded 8743 business have already gone into administration.

Cathro & Partners principal David Mutton said the FEG Recovery Program essentially provides funding to liquidators to enable recovery efforts who otherwise do not have the financial resources to pursue.

Claims that the program may fund include investigations, such as public examinations, and independent solvency reports, as well as transactions entered with the intention to avoid employee entitlements, he said.

From this July, Mutton said that considering the commerciality of funding actions, DEWR will now "assess whether the claims will result in a return of advances made under FEG as and whether the claims will result in a better recovery of superannuation guarantee charge (SGC)."

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO), however, remains the priority creditor for outstanding SGC in insolvent estates.

"As at 30 June 2023, the ATO estimated that there was $2.1 billion in outstanding superannuation owed to employees, the majority of which is owed by small business. As an insolvency practitioner, it is often an outstanding claim in a formal appointment scenario," he said.

"This is a substantial change and will likely result in additional recoveries being made for the benefit of priority and unsecured creditors."