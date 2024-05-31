Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Wollongong adviser wins Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   1:04PM

SWA Financial Planning's Nathan Purnell has won the latest Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award.

Purnell, a financial adviser at the Wollongong-based firm, won the nod for the first semester of 2024.

Purnell has been with SWA since February 2017 and appointed a financial adviser in October of 2019.

He holds a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Wollongong and a Diploma of Financial Planning.

"I am overjoyed to be named the recipient of the Gwen Fletcher award, and to be honest I am still in shock at hearing this news," he said.

Purnell said he enjoyed the challenge of completing the CFP Certification Program.

"Completing the CFP program has given me an enhanced appreciation for the depth of knowledge, skills and professionalism we have within the financial planning industry," he said.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood said: "I congratulate Nathan on persevering with his studies alongside his work commitments, his dedication is an exceptional example of the financial planning profession at its best."

"Gwen Fletcher was a pioneer in financial planning education and elevated the profession to new heights, and I have no doubt that Nathan will continue this proud legacy."

Named after the late "First Lady of Financial Planning", the FAAA recognises the highest-performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) for each semester.

"The CFP program requires you to apply yourself to a wide range of scenarios and strategies, while always keeping the needs and goals of clients paramount. I believe the program will continue to be a cornerstone in advancing the professionalism of our industry and meeting the needs of a diverse Australian public," Purnell added.

Read more: Gwen Fletcher MemorialFAAANathan PurnellSWA Financial PlanningFinancial Advice Association AustraliaSarah AboodUniversity of Wollongong
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
Calls for a simplified path to financial advice
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget
AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims
Industry reacts to Federal Budget
CSLR kicks off, 2k await compensation
Inaugural CSLR levy slugs advisers $18.5m
Majority comply with IDR reporting: ASIC
FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach