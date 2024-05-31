Wollongong adviser wins Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award

SWA Financial Planning's Nathan Purnell has won the latest Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award.

Purnell, a financial adviser at the Wollongong-based firm, won the nod for the first semester of 2024.

Purnell has been with SWA since February 2017 and appointed a financial adviser in October of 2019.

He holds a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Wollongong and a Diploma of Financial Planning.

"I am overjoyed to be named the recipient of the Gwen Fletcher award, and to be honest I am still in shock at hearing this news," he said.

Purnell said he enjoyed the challenge of completing the CFP Certification Program.

"Completing the CFP program has given me an enhanced appreciation for the depth of knowledge, skills and professionalism we have within the financial planning industry," he said.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) chief executive Sarah Abood said: "I congratulate Nathan on persevering with his studies alongside his work commitments, his dedication is an exceptional example of the financial planning profession at its best."

"Gwen Fletcher was a pioneer in financial planning education and elevated the profession to new heights, and I have no doubt that Nathan will continue this proud legacy."

Named after the late "First Lady of Financial Planning", the FAAA recognises the highest-performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) for each semester.

"The CFP program requires you to apply yourself to a wide range of scenarios and strategies, while always keeping the needs and goals of clients paramount. I believe the program will continue to be a cornerstone in advancing the professionalism of our industry and meeting the needs of a diverse Australian public," Purnell added.