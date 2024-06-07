Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:22PM

Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

The transaction involves a 19.8% interest in ConnectEast Group, which owns Victoria's largest toll road network, comprising a 39km toll road (EastLink) and a 1km bypass (Ringwood Bypass).

EastLink serves as the primary north-south transport artery in Melbourne's east, connecting the Eastern, Monash, Peninsula Link, and Frankston freeways. It accommodates an average of 250,000 vehicles daily, including 50,000 commercial vehicles.

Future Fund has a long track record of direct investment in Australian infrastructure, including significant interests in some of Australia's largest transport assets.

The fund takes an active role in the governance of these investments, with a view to being an effective long-term steward of capital.

QIC has a long-established relationship with Future Fund and will manage this investment on their behalf, leveraging its long-held experience in the transport sector.

QIC Infrastructure's other transport infrastructure investments include the NorthWestern Roads Group (Westlink M7 and NorthConnex), Port of Melbourne and Port of Brisbane. QIC is also currently assisting the Queensland government in developing a feasibility study for the Gympie Road Bypass Tunnel.

"This is the Future Fund's first direct investment in an Australian toll road and is in line with our strategy to seek more Australian dollar exposures," Future Fund chief investment officer Ben Samild said.

"Infrastructure assets such as Eastlink provide reliable long-term returns and help to protect the portfolio from sustained higher inflation and interest rates."

Meanwhile, QIC transport origination head Nicola Palmer said: "The Future Fund has a long track record of investing in Australian infrastructure, with more than $11billion held in assets including Melbourne Airport, Perth Airport, Port of Melbourne, Canberra Data Centres, Amplitel, OneFortyOne Plantations and Tilt Renewables."

"Our significant Australian infrastructure footprint, deep sector knowledge and relationships, and local on the ground presence, coupled with our thematic sector centric approach position us well and enable us to identify opportunities and proactively unlock them quickly.

"We are looking forward to applying our international expertise and track record in Australian roads infrastructure to Horizon Roads together with the Future Fund and alongside Horizon Roads management and existing investors."

Read more: Future FundEastlinkAnnuity Association of AmericaNew Zealand Superannuation FundNuveen InfrastructureQIC Infrastructure
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer
Super funds slash external mandates by 54%
Future Fund posts 10.1% annual return, surpassing benchmark
Future Fund deputy CIO jumps to Blue Owl
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super
ART adds heavyweights to board
Head of property at Hostplus exits
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as Future Fund chair

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund names acting chief investment officer

ELIZA BAVIN
The acting chief investment officer has worked with the super fund since 2009.

BlackRock to launch new ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock Australia announced it will launch a new emerging markets ex China ETF later this month.

Future Fund, QIC finalise new deal

ANDREW MCKEAN
Future Fund and QIC reached a deal for an interest in the EastLink toll road network sold by New Zealand Superannuation Fund and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, advised by its investment advisor Nuveen Infrastructure.

Count names brand, experiences head

KARREN VERGARA
Count has appointed a new lead for brand and experiences who recently finished up at Rest.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach