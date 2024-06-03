Newspaper icon
Equip Super names chief experience officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 3 JUN 2024   12:32PM

Equip Super appointed its inaugural chief experience officer (CXO), previously at legalsuper.

Carrie Norman joins Equip on June 11. She most recently spent more than three years at legalsuper where she was chief member officer and an executive of member experience until December 2023.

Norman previously worked at Cbus in senior roles, the most recent being deputy group executive for member and employer experience. At ESSSuper, she worked as a manager of member engagement and spent time in marketing and communications.

In her new role, Norman will be responsible for Equip's retirement, product, marketing, and financial planning functions.

Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said: "Carrie brings invaluable experience in the superannuation industry and will be instrumental in driving our commitment to delivering exceptional member experiences. We are confident that under her leadership, Equip Super will continue to set the standard for excellence in our industry and prepare our members for financial freedom in retirement."

Sister publication Industry Moves flagged the announcement in early March as Equip doubled its efforts to improve the superannuation experience for members.

Cameron said at the time that the newly created CXO position brings together the member office and financial advice teams.

Charlie Yanni was acting CXO in addition to his job as chief growth officer while the fund searched for a candidate.

Norman said: "It's an honour to join such a forward-thinking organisation that is dedicated to enhancing member experiences. I look forward to working with the team to build on the fantastic work already being done and contribute to the ongoing success of Equip Super."

