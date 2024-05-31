Freshwater Wealth launches

A former Viridian Advisory financial adviser has stepped out to launch a new venture, Freshwater Wealth, which caters to high-net-worth individuals.

Sydney-based founder and partner Roger Perrett set up Freshwater Wealth, which is licensed by Centrepoint Alliance, and is joined by partners and financial advisers Jon Harris and Dean Fuchs.

The three are former Westpac advisers, with Perrett, a 2022 FS Power50 financial adviser, having finished up at Viridian as an executive financial adviser last November.

Before that he spent over 20 years at Westpac leading the advice team in its commercial and private bank.

Fuchs recently left Viridian to join Freshwater in March, while Harris was an adviser at Manly Financial Services until April.

Perrett said the new practice aims to be a conduit to clients achieving lifestyle goals but also to identify and reduce problems they may not realise they have through education and proactive advice to help manage common life challenges.

"Demand is extremely high and there is a huge opportunity with retirees, women and those who have inherited money or who are facing an illness, to provide a service that focusses on achieving clients' goals and maximising available opportunities but also solve potential problems," Perrett said.

Perrett plans to expand the business, flagging that his team of advisers will shortly expand to seven.

The advice industry is in a perfect storm given the unmet demand for advice, Baby Boomers are now more aware of their complex needs, and there are not enough advisers to supply the service, he said.

"Financial advice is about having a strategy in place to protect and grow wealth, but it also needs to educate clients on how they can manage common financial and lifestyle challenge. Freshwater Wealth is excited to be bringing this premium service to the Australian advice market," Perrett said.