Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Freshwater Wealth launches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAY 2024   12:36PM

A former Viridian Advisory financial adviser has stepped out to launch a new venture, Freshwater Wealth, which caters to high-net-worth individuals.

Sydney-based founder and partner Roger Perrett set up Freshwater Wealth, which is licensed by Centrepoint Alliance, and is joined by partners and financial advisers Jon Harris and Dean Fuchs.

The three are former Westpac advisers, with Perrett, a 2022 FS Power50 financial adviser, having finished up at Viridian as an executive financial adviser last November.

Before that he spent over 20 years at Westpac leading the advice team in its commercial and private bank.

Fuchs recently left Viridian to join Freshwater in March, while Harris was an adviser at Manly Financial Services until April.

Perrett said the new practice aims to be a conduit to clients achieving lifestyle goals but also to identify and reduce problems they may not realise they have through education and proactive advice to help manage common life challenges.

"Demand is extremely high and there is a huge opportunity with retirees, women and those who have inherited money or who are facing an illness, to provide a service that focusses on achieving clients' goals and maximising available opportunities but also solve potential problems," Perrett said.

Perrett plans to expand the business, flagging that his team of advisers will shortly expand to seven.

The advice industry is in a perfect storm given the unmet demand for advice, Baby Boomers are now more aware of their complex needs, and there are not enough advisers to supply the service, he said.

"Financial advice is about having a strategy in place to protect and grow wealth, but it also needs to educate clients on how they can manage common financial and lifestyle challenge. Freshwater Wealth is excited to be bringing this premium service to the Australian advice market," Perrett said.

Read more: Freshwater WealthViridian AdvisoryWestpacCentrepoint AllianceDean FuchsJon HarrisManly Financial ServicesRoger Perrett
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senior Cbus investment manager exits
Sequoia seeks Takeovers Panel intervention
ISPT issues $1.5bn sustainably linked loan facility
TCorp promotes three to lead roles
Selfwealth expands leadership team
DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps down
Centrepoint Alliance targets further growth with new platform
ASX issues first corporate bond, underwritten by Westpac
AMP chair steps down
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach