EQT updates on Australian Executor Trustees acquisition

EQT updates on Australian Executor Trustees acquisitionBY ELIZA BAVIN | THURSDAY, 6 JUN 2024 12:19PM
Read more: AET, Australian Executor Trustees, EQT Holdings, Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited, Insignia Financial, SuperConcepts
EQT Holdings has confirmed it has completed of one of two key strategies to achieve synergies when it acquired Australian Executor Trustees (AET).
At the time of acquisition, Equity Trustees announced its intention to exit the AET platform business and outsource the administration of the Small APRA Funds (SAFs) business - a portfolio of more than 400 funds and $600 million of assets.
EQT said the changes were a critical driver of achieving the previously announced $2.9 million net expense synergy. It has now confirmed that the transition of the SAF administration was completed on June 3, with SuperConcepts the new administrator for the funds.
EQT said it remains as the trustee for the funds through its RSE Licensee held by subsidiary Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited (ETSL).
In addition, EQT said the exit of the platform business will be achieves through a progressive wind down which is said is "well advanced".
EQT now expects to achieve a net cost synergy of the originally estimated $3.5 million per annum.
It said this would be achieved as a run rate in FY25.
"We confirm the previously announced expected revenue synergy of $5.8 million per annum run rate in FY25, capital release of $10 million expected by the end of the calendar year contingent on court approval and within the implementation budget of $22 million," it said in an announcement.
EQT confirmed it would be acquiring AET from Insignia Financial back in August 2022 for $135 million.
EQT said the acquisition would deliver significant growth for the company, adding $5.4 billion in funds under management and boosting overall revenue and earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by more than a third.
The acquisition was funded through a combination of both debt and equity.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian Unity lashed by ASIC over TMD questionnaire|
More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch|
NZ Super awards mandate to Northern Trust|
Sequoia chief learns his fate at EGM|
|Sponsored by
Know the facts about lifetime annuities
Saving for a happy retirement is Australia's #1 financial goal. Learn how LifeIncome can deliver more income, certainty, & choice.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Jason Huljich
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED