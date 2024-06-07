Newspaper icon
Investment

Macquarie AM bags top manager gong

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024   12:35PM

Macquarie Asset Management has taken out the top prize at this year's Investment Leadership Awards.

This is the fifth time that Macquarie AM has taken home the Investment Manager of the Year Award since 2018, which was awarded at Financial Standard's annual MAX Awards held at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth last night and attended by 320 industry professionals.

Macquarie AM also took out the Fixed Income category for its Dynamic Bond Fund.

The heavy rain didn't dampen Insignia's night, as MLC Asset Management won three awards for its multi-asset strategies: IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust, IOOF MultiMix Moderate Trust, and IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust.

Vanguard Australia and U Ethical Investors each won two categories.

Vanguard's International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund and MSCI International Small Companies Index ETF took out two international shares categories for the Index/Enhanced and Small Caps categories respectively.

U Ethical's Australian Equities Trust - Wholesale product won the Australian Equities (Active Core) and ESG (Australian Equities) categories.

Rainmaker Information conducted the analysis across the major asset classes, taking into account the products' performance, volatility, downside risk, and performance ratios.

The awards were presented in line with the MAX Awards, which recognise industry excellence in marketing, advertising, and sales in financial services, now in its 30th year running.

The other ILA winners on the night were:

Australian Equities - High Active Risk     

Australian Ethical Investment

Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund - Wholesale

Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced    

Betashares

BetaShares Australia 200 ETF

Australian Equities - Income Focused    

Plato Investment Management

Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

Australian Equities - Income Focused    

UBS Asset Management

UBS Australian Small Companies Fund

Australian Listed Property          

Pendal

Pendal Property Securities Fund

ESG - International Equities       

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Dimensional Global Sustainability Trust (Unhedged Class Units)

Fixed Income - Credit/Absolute Return

First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Global Credit Fund

Fixed Income - Alternative/mortgages 

La Trobe Financial

La Trobe Select Investment Account

Infrastructure     

Atlas Infrastructure

ATLAS Infrastructure Australian Feeder Fund - AUD Unhedged Class

International Equities - Active Core          

BlackRock

iShares Global 100 ETF

International Equities - Emerging Markets          

Capital Group

Capital Group New World Fund

International Equities - High Active Risk

GQG Partners

GQG Partners Global Equity Fund

International Listed Property    

Bennelong Funds Management

Quay Global Real Estate Fund

