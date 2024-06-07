Macquarie AM bags top manager gong

Macquarie AM bags top manager gongBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 7 JUN 2024 12:35PM
Macquarie Asset Management has taken out the top prize at this year's Investment Leadership Awards.
This is the fifth time that Macquarie AM has taken home the Investment Manager of the Year Award since 2018, which was awarded at Financial Standard's annual MAX Awards held at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth last night and attended by 320 industry professionals.
Macquarie AM also took out the Fixed Income category for its Dynamic Bond Fund.
The heavy rain didn't dampen Insignia's night, as MLC Asset Management won three awards for its multi-asset strategies: IOOF MultiMix Balanced Growth Trust, IOOF MultiMix Moderate Trust, and IOOF MultiMix Growth Trust.
Vanguard Australia and U Ethical Investors each won two categories.
Vanguard's International Shares Select Exclusions Index Fund and MSCI International Small Companies Index ETF took out two international shares categories for the Index/Enhanced and Small Caps categories respectively.
U Ethical's Australian Equities Trust - Wholesale product won the Australian Equities (Active Core) and ESG (Australian Equities) categories.
Rainmaker Information conducted the analysis across the major asset classes, taking into account the products' performance, volatility, downside risk, and performance ratios.
The awards were presented in line with the MAX Awards, which recognise industry excellence in marketing, advertising, and sales in financial services, now in its 30th year running.
The other ILA winners on the night were:
Australian Equities - High Active Risk
Australian Ethical Investment
Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund - Wholesale
Australian Equities - Index/Enhanced
Betashares
BetaShares Australia 200 ETF
Australian Equities - Income Focused
Plato Investment Management
Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
Australian Equities - Income Focused
UBS Asset Management
UBS Australian Small Companies Fund
Australian Listed Property
Pendal
Pendal Property Securities Fund
ESG - International Equities
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Dimensional Global Sustainability Trust (Unhedged Class Units)
Fixed Income - Credit/Absolute Return
First Sentier Investors
First Sentier Global Credit Fund
Fixed Income - Alternative/mortgages
La Trobe Financial
La Trobe Select Investment Account
Infrastructure
Atlas Infrastructure
ATLAS Infrastructure Australian Feeder Fund - AUD Unhedged Class
International Equities - Active Core
BlackRock
iShares Global 100 ETF
International Equities - Emerging Markets
Capital Group
Capital Group New World Fund
International Equities - High Active Risk
GQG Partners
GQG Partners Global Equity Fund
International Listed Property
Bennelong Funds Management
Quay Global Real Estate Fund
