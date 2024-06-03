Newspaper icon
Retiree dilemma: Supporting children or preserving lifestyle?

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 3 JUN 2024   12:42PM

AMP research has revealed that four in five Australians aged 65 and over believe their children face similar or harder challenges than they did amid the cost-of-living crisis.

AMP found 70% of retirees, while wanting to support their children, are mostly unwilling to compromise their retirement lifestyle to offer financial assistance. Their strong attachment to the family home also makes them reluctant to downsize to free up funds to help their children.

Retirees, however, are willing to support their children by providing a place to live in the family home, which has led to more generations being crammed under a single roof. This trend is evidenced by Melbourne Institute research, which shows that half of Australians aged 18 to 29 still live at home.

Interestingly, the latest Census showed that younger Australians with 25-39-year-old Baby Boomers in 1991 were three times more likely to own their home outright compared to 25-39-year-old Millennials in 2021.

AMP director of retirement Ben Hillier said as housing unaffordability and cost-of-living pressures rise, Australia's burgeoning retiree population faces a growing dilemma - how do they help their children financially, while also fully enjoying their retirement years?

He said unlocking different options for financial support, beyond providing accommodation, starts with older Australians having greater comfort with their own finances.

"Providing retirees with the financial confidence that their savings will last, will not only help them live life to the fullest, but also give greater clarity with how they can help their kids. This confidence can be built in a number of ways, including increasing financial literacy and knowledge through education resources and financial advice, and through the use of solutions that provide greater assurance on lifetime income," he said.

Given retirees' attachment to the family home, he added, the industry needs to find ways to help them unlock capital without downsizing or compromising their long-term wellbeing.

AMP said the research highlighted the attitudes, behaviours, and "conflicting priorities" impacting the transfer of wealth and financial support from older Australians to their children and grandchildren.

Over the next two decades, Australians over 60 are expected to transfer an estimated $3.5 trillion.

