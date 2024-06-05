HESTA nabs legalsuper executive

HESTA has appointed Alissa Knight to the newly created role of general manager strategic planning, effective June 11.

In her new role, Knight will play a crucial role in supporting HESTA's executive leadership team in strategic planning and key initiatives.

Legalsuper announced back in March that Knight had been appointed to its Office of the CEO & Strategy after taking a career break since August 2022.

Prior to that she was general manager, strategy and CEO office at AIA Australia. Knight spent around 17 years with the life insurer across both Australia and Hong Kong. She was also previously a solicitor with MinterEllison.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said Knight's appointment demonstrates HESTA's commitment to maximising member returns and enhancing strategic planning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alissa back to HESTA in this pivotal role. Her proven track record in strategy execution roles and her previous contract work with HESTA position her well to drive positive outcomes for members," Blakey said.

HESTA chief strategy officer Sam Harris said Knight's appointment reflects the importance of enhancing HESTA's strategic planning processes, which will ultimately deliver positive outcomes for members.

"Alissa's leadership and strategy execution experience will be instrumental in further solidifying HESTA's position as a leading industry fund," he said.

Speaking about her new appointment, Knight said: "I am keen to contribute to the fund's ongoing success by leveraging my skills and experience to drive positive outcomes for our members."