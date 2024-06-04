Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Australian Ethical updates investment guide

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUN 2024   11:37AM

Australian Ethical has updated its guide to ethical investing with several additions to further clarify what it considers before making an investment.

The super fund added a list of positive and negative factors it considers in developing its criteria and investment restrictions.

It said positive factors include meeting important human rights needs like education, health, food and shelter; efficient use of energy and resources, such as energy efficient and renewable products and technologies; limiting harm to nature, for example through recycling, waste management and environment services; and empowering people to pursue interest and projects they value both individually and collaboratively.

The negative factors it will now consider include the way companies may produce products that are harmful to human health, discriminate or restrict human rights, cause animal suffering, mislead of deceive when selling products and services, produce high levels of waste or pollution, and contribute to climate change and harm to nature.

"Our Ethical Criteria govern our ethical evaluation of companies and other investments issued by financial institutions, responsible entities, trustees, governments, or other issuers. They help us identify, measure and balance the most significant positive and negative impacts of companies, products, services and activities," Australian Ethical said.

"This measurement and balancing of positive and negative impacts is an important part of our assessment whether to allow or exclude potential investments.

"We believe a company or an issuer with positive products and services can offer an ethical investment even though it earns some revenue from a negative product or activity, or if its products and services are used by some in a harmful way."

The super fund added that where a company or an issuer makes a mistake, it won't automatically exclude it, but would assess whether the mistake indicates a systemic problem, and what action has been taken to fix the mistake and stop it happening again.

The super fund also added more determined language around companies that which mislead consumers.

It said it would exclude a company which has wrongfully charged fees and is not acting to reimburse customers where practical to do so or "a company which habitually misrepresents the benefits of its products".

Australian Ethical also added that its ethical criteria may change in response to technological and scientific developments, social and other changes in the world.

"We may develop new criteria and change existing criteria. For example, the emergence of new lower emissions building technologies may lead to evolution of our Ethical Criteria to deal with investment in these new technologies and to further restrict our investment in traditional higher footprint building materials," it said.

"Faster take up of biofuels may result in new Ethical Criteria to deal with investment in airlines, which is currently restricted. Or new research into the impacts of borrowing on the well-being of borrowers may contribute to changed ethical expectations of banks and other lenders."

