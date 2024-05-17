Liberals respond to Federal Budget

Opposition leader Peter Dutton criticised Tuesday's Budget as highly irresponsible, arguing that the government has exacerbated inflation and incorrectly claimed that any further interest rate increases would be the responsibility of Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers. What's the Coalition's plan?

Dutton said he'll rein in spending to alleviate inflation. This would begin with cutting the government's planned $13.7 billion expenditure on production tax incentives for green hydrogen and processed critical minerals, which he believes should be self-sustaining.

He took aim at what he views as a "renewables only" energy policy, asserting that while renewables have a role in the energy system, they can't be solely relied upon due to their "weather-dependent" nature.

Dutton suggested that to achieve affordable, reliable, and cleaner power, Australia should follow the example of major economies that use or are considering nuclear power and increase domestic gas production in the short term.

To support this, he proposed unlocking gas reserves in key areas like the Beetaloo Basin, defunding the Environmental Defenders Office, which he claims is obstructing important projects, and committing to an annual release of offshore acreage for exploration and development in the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

On housing, he recommitted to allowing Australians to access up to $50,000 of their superannuation to buy their first home and extended this policy to separated women to help restart their lives. However, the money initially withdrawn from superannuation would need to be returned when the house is sold to support retirement.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) expressed deep concern about policy proposals that depict superannuation as a solution to Australia's chronic housing shortage, noting that these proposals offer little in terms of building new homes.

"Building more homes is the solution to Australia's housing shortage, and its's unfair to ask young people to mortgage their retirements in an attempt to get on the property ladder, amid a housing-affordability crisis," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"While ASFA welcomes constructive discussions on how best to ensure everyone in this country has a safe place to live, our research demonstrates that early withdrawal of superannuation will worsen intergenerational inequity without fixing the core problem of desperately needed housing supply."

Peter Dutton also proposed adjustments to migration policy aimed at addressing the housing shortage. He suggested a two-year ban on foreign investors and temporary residents purchasing existing homes in Australia, along with reducing the permanent migration program by 25% -from 185,000 to 140,000 for the first two years. The program would then increase to 150,000 in the third year and 160,000 in the fourth year.

However, on Nine's Today show this morning, Dutton did not provide specific numbers on homes sold to foreign buyers each year.