Magellan advances MGF conversion to open class

Magellan Asset Management will go ahead with converting its Global Fund (ASX: MGF) into an open class structure.

As the fund's responsible entity, Magellan Asset Management has advanced the conversion process since it was flagged in October of last year, in a bid to address MGF trading at discount to its net asset value (NAV) per unit.

Despite MGF being a closed class vehicle that delivered 34.5% net of fees in the 12 months to February and narrowing the NAV per unit trading discount by 4.2% (as at March 14), the RE will press on with the conversion to an open class unit.

Magellan Asset Management has now engaged with regulators, appointed an independent expert to assess the proposal, and prepared a booklet for unitholders containing the notices of meetings and explanatory memorandum.

The RE has also filed an application with the Supreme Court of New South Wales for a hearing to obtain judicial advice under section 63 of the Trustee Act 1925 (NSW) in respect of the proposal.

This involves seeking judicial advice to, among other things, convene meetings of unitholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the resolutions to effect the conversion proposal, and to distribute the unitholder booklet, the RE said.

The first hearing is scheduled for May 20. If the court provides the requested judicial advice, Magellan Asset Management said it intends to announce and release the unitholder booklet shortly thereafter.

Incepted in November 2020, MGF had about $3.3 billion in assets at the end of April. MGF's NAV per unit as of May 16 was $2.24.

It invests in a concentrated portfolio of 20-40 companies and seeks to achieve risk-adjusted not benchmark-relative returns.

MGF aims to deliver 9% p.a. net of fees over the economic cycle. Top holdings include Amazon, semiconductor maker ASML, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, and Mastercard.