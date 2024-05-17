Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Magellan advances MGF conversion to open class

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAY 2024   12:39PM

Magellan Asset Management will go ahead with converting its Global Fund (ASX: MGF) into an open class structure.

As the fund's responsible entity, Magellan Asset Management has advanced the conversion process since it was flagged in October of last year, in a bid to address MGF trading at discount to its net asset value (NAV) per unit.

Despite MGF being a closed class vehicle that delivered 34.5% net of fees in the 12 months to February and narrowing the NAV per unit trading discount by 4.2% (as at March 14), the RE will press on with the conversion to an open class unit.

Magellan Asset Management has now engaged with regulators, appointed an independent expert to assess the proposal, and prepared a booklet for unitholders containing the notices of meetings and explanatory memorandum.

The RE has also filed an application with the Supreme Court of New South Wales for a hearing to obtain judicial advice under section 63 of the Trustee Act 1925 (NSW) in respect of the proposal.

This involves seeking judicial advice to, among other things, convene meetings of unitholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the resolutions to effect the conversion proposal, and to distribute the unitholder booklet, the RE said.

The first hearing is scheduled for May 20. If the court provides the requested judicial advice, Magellan Asset Management said it intends to announce and release the unitholder booklet shortly thereafter.

Incepted in November 2020, MGF had about $3.3 billion in assets at the end of April. MGF's NAV per unit as of May 16 was $2.24.

It invests in a concentrated portfolio of 20-40 companies and seeks to achieve risk-adjusted not benchmark-relative returns.

MGF aims to deliver 9% p.a. net of fees over the economic cycle. Top holdings include Amazon, semiconductor maker ASML, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, and Mastercard.

Read more: MGFMagellan Asset ManagementAmazonASMLChipotle Mexican GrillConversion ProposalGlobal Fund ASXMastercardMicrosoftOctober ofSupreme Court of New South Wales forTrustee Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rahmani takes up post at Magellan
Wealth firms 'still have PTSD from the Royal Commission': Deloitte
The top investment funds over the past year
ClearBridge launches first local global equity fund
GQG and Magellan see FUM growth
VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC
Magellan names Rahmani as new chief, reports NPAT lift
Norway's oil fund returns 16% in 2023
Magellan chief executive quits
Magellan mulls converting closed-end fund

Editor's Choice

Aware Super hires head of corporate development

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $175 billion superannuation fund welcomed its first head of corporate development as it looks to be a "merger partner of choice" in the industry.

Link Group rebrands as acquisition completes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Link Group announced its new name ahead of delisting from the ASX at today's market close.

Crescent Capital sells down ClearView stake

ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView has been alerted that Crescent Capital wishes to sell a major share in the company.

Social media influencers charged for promoting shady investments

ANDREW MCKEAN
Reality TV stars from shows like Love Island, Geordie Shore, and The Only Way Is Essex are due to face Court for pushing unauthorised investment schemes on their followers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach