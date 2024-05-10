Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Inflation spooks retirees more than healthcare costs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024   12:44PM

The tentacles of inflation are taking a toll on retirees' savings as the diminished value of their money is their biggest financial worry over healthcare costs, according to a Schroders survey.

An overwhelming number of participants in the 2024 US Retirement Survey said inflation is their major cause of stress as only 4% are "living the dream". Eighty-nine percent are afraid inflation is eroding the purchasing power of their assets.

This is exacerbated by too many retirees facing higher-than-expected healthcare costs (85%) while over half (56%) believing they have not saved enough.

Schroders head of US defined contribution Deb Boyden said whether it's a trip to the petrol station, grocery store, or pharmacy, prices in the US have increased noticeably in recent years, and that is particularly challenging for retirees living on fixed income sources.

"The challenges facing retirees today are further evidence of the retirement savings crisis. For younger generations with longer time horizons, now is the time to prioritise saving for a brighter future," she said.

A survey from Equip Super yielded similar results. Six in seven Australians (85%) are more cautious about how and what they spend money on, given the rising cost of living and inflation pressures.

Equip Super head of advice Paul Stocker said it's completely understandable that everyday Australians are feeling the pinch of rising costs.

"While it makes sense to trim some spending to alleviate immediate financial pressures, it's crucial to recognise the enduring importance of maintaining a focus on long-term financial security. Even small super contributions can have a positive impact on retirement, as the value of those contributions compounds over time," he said.

To prepare for retirement, 34% of members make extra super contributions; 38% are paying off home loans; and 46% are reducing their debt.

Meanwhile, the majority (68%) of retirees in Schroders' survey believe they will outlive their assets.

One-in-three (33%) retirees are concerned that financial stress will impact their overall health; about one in four (26%) have lost sleep worrying about their financial situation.

Read more: SchrodersEquip SuperPaul Stocker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Schroders chief flags retirement
Corporate super fund to be terminated
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers
Equip Super set to hire top chief experience officer
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Aussie investors optimistic about returns
legalsuper appoints finance chief
Gender parity in funds management stalls
Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product

Editor's Choice

The top investment funds over the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority added 544 more Dixon Advisory-specific victims to total 2492 complaints at the end of April, which will further exacerbate the levy financial advisers must pay.

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:24PM
Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The Senate Economics Committee has released its interim report into using super for housing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach