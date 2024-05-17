Sequoia seeks Takeovers Panel intervention

The stoush over who should control Sequoia Financial Group takes another turn as chief executive Garry Crole and non-executive director Kevin Pattison call upon the Takeovers Panel to intervene in their potential ousting.

Crole and Pattison, on behalf of Sequoia, argue that dissident shareholders, Tony Jones and Michael Glennon, who are pushing for their removal from their positions, "failed to fully disclose the identity of those who are associated with them, the nature of their association and the extent of their collective voting power in Sequoia."

According to a substantial shareholder notice lodged by Glennon on 11 April 2024, Jones, Cojones Pty Ltd, Vonetta Pty Ltd, Attenov Pty Ltd, and Glennon Capital are the other shareholders in Sequoia who are working in conjunction to overturn the leadership.

The cohort has a 10.65% take and acquired some 3.24 million shares from 26 February 2024 to 21 March 2024, most of which sit with Glennon Capital.

The shareholders want to replace them with Sequoia head of professional services Brent Jones, who is also Jones' son, and former Xplore Wealth chair Peter Brook.

Crole and Pattison also told the Takeovers Panel that the shareholders purchased additional Sequoia shares resulting in increases in collective voting power above 20% in the company and breaches Corporations Act section 606.

While Sequoia is not seeking interim orders, the panel said it wants the shareholders to "give Sequoia a corrective substantial shareholder notice (in a form acceptable to the Panel)".

Sequoia also wants final orders that the shareholders not exercise any voting rights in Sequoia shares which they acquired on or after 31 March 2024 and such shares must be vested in ASIC for sale.

In a separate letter dated May 10 and sent to all shareholders ahead of the EGM, Crole and Pattison, together with newly appointed chair Charles Sweeney, urged them to vote against the resolutions.

The executives railed against the share portfolio assertions, which Jones and Glennon argued that excluding the Centrepoint Alliance investment, Sequoia has lost close to $1.4 million dollars in trading activities.

Jones and Glennon, who is the founder of Glennon Capital, also stated that Sequoia has suffered reduced adviser numbers.

"SEQ has reported adviser numbers on a consistent basis. It is mischievous at the very least to compare our reported numbers from December 2022 (355 advisers) with those reported by an industry publication. The difference between the lesser industry publication number and SEQ's adviser number was the 39 advisers who are not licensed to provide personal advice but may provide general and wholesale advice," Crole and Pattison wrote in response.

Sequoia had 376 advisers in total as of May 1, with 24 advisers currently undertaking their Professional Year.

Another assertion stated that about $11 million was spent on acquisitions in a short period of time, mainly on small books from retiring advisers.

Crole and Pattison said this was "inaccurate and misleading". Since August 2019, Sequoia spent almost $26 million on acquisitions.

"The vast majority of acquisitions have been made in expanding the core areas of Licensee Services and the Professional Services. Being a buyer of last resort of books of retiring planners is an important part of the SEQ offering to its licensees, but it is not a significant portion of SEQ's acquisitions. In the last two years, SEQ has only made one very small acquisition of a retiring planner's book," they said.

Crole and Pattison warn that Jones and Glennon are "seeking much more than simply changes in independent directors."

"They are proposing changes to the Managing Director/CEO role and are proposing that a family member, Mr Brent Jones, becomes the only executive director of your Company. They are proposing significant changes to the business be implemented by the new board and executive team," they said.

"The Board's view is that if shareholders are to agree to a change in control scenario where control is ceded to one particular group of shareholders, a control premium should be paid. No control premium is being offered under the Requisitionists' proposal."

John Larsen left the role of chair on April 18. On May 16, he announced that he ceased as a director of the board effective immediately.