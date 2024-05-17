Crescent Capital sells down ClearView stake

ClearView Wealth has alerted investors that private equity investor Crescent Capital Partners intends to sell millions of shares in the company.

Crescent said it would sell in aggregate more than 73 million fully paid ordinary shares to a range of sophisticated and institutional investors by way of a block trade at 59 cents per share.

Following settlement of the sale of the shares, Crescent will still hold more than 225 million ClearView shares, representing approximately 34.59% of ClearView shares on issue.

In addition, Crescent will file a substantial holding notice to reflect the changes following settlement of the sale of shares, which is said it expected to occur on 20 May 2024.

"ClearView has been advised by Crescent Capital Partners that, as part of the block trade the Crescent Funds have agreed to an escrow period until 20 November 2024 in respect of their remaining 225,174,975 ordinary shares in ClearView, unless otherwise waived by Morgans in writing and which is subject to a number of customary exceptions," ClearView said.

While Crescent has advised that it does not hold a controlling stake of ClearView, it has requested ClearView issue a 'cleansing notice' due to the substantial aggregate holding as of 17 May 2024.

That decision was to ensure, that in the event any Crescent Capital or Crescent Funds were determined to control ClearView, the ASX would be notified - though Crescent said it did not expect that to occur.

"Crescent Capital Partners has advised ClearView that Crescent Capital Partners and the Crescent Funds do not consider that any of Crescent Capital Partners or the Crescent Funds control ClearView for the purposes of the Corporations Act," ClearView said.