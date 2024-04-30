Almost one third fail adviser exam

Almost one third fail adviser examBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 30 APR 2024 12:39PM
Read more: ASIC, Financial Advisers Exam, Stephen Jones
Nearly one third (30%) of candidates who sat the latest round of the Financial Advisers Exam failed.
A total of 298 candidates sat the 24th exam, which is mandatory for those who want to practice as a financial adviser.
The majority (77%) sat the exam in March for the first time, according to ASIC, with 21,102 candidates sitting the exam to date.
Those who keep failing the exam can resit it as many times until they pass.
Nearly 20,000 or 92% of candidates who have sat the exam have passed, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, ASIC said.
"This is the first exam to reflect the amendments in the Corporations (Relevant Providers-Education and Training Standards) Amendment (2024) Measures No. 1) Determination 2024."
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said the new laws allow flexibility by which advisers can demonstrate they satisfy the conditions of an approved degree or qualification.
Individuals can now be done with one or more academic transcripts issued by the provider of an approved degree or qualification.
It must demonstrate that the person has met all the approved conditions of the approved degree or qualification.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASIC hits back at parliament: 'Simply not realistic'
The risks and opportunities in advice: SIAA
AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec
Succession planning troubles family offices: J.P. Morgan
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Fiona Mann
BRIGHTER SUPER