Almost one third fail adviser exam

Nearly one third (30%) of candidates who sat the latest round of the Financial Advisers Exam failed.

A total of 298 candidates sat the 24th exam, which is mandatory for those who want to practice as a financial adviser.

The majority (77%) sat the exam in March for the first time, according to ASIC, with 21,102 candidates sitting the exam to date.

Those who keep failing the exam can resit it as many times until they pass.

Nearly 20,000 or 92% of candidates who have sat the exam have passed, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, ASIC said.

"This is the first exam to reflect the amendments in the Corporations (Relevant Providers-Education and Training Standards) Amendment (2024) Measures No. 1) Determination 2024."

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said the new laws allow flexibility by which advisers can demonstrate they satisfy the conditions of an approved degree or qualification.

Individuals can now be done with one or more academic transcripts issued by the provider of an approved degree or qualification.

It must demonstrate that the person has met all the approved conditions of the approved degree or qualification.