Loomis Sayles brings global bond fund to Australia

Loomis Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has launched its Global Bond Fund for Australian wholesale investors.

The fund seeks to provide diversified fixed income opportunities by combining macro themes and a bottom-up approach, targeting excess returns in credit, currency, and duration.

Its investment strategy mirrors the Loomis Sayles Global Aggregate Bond (AUD hedged) composite, which has achieved a net return of 1.06% per annum above its benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, hedged to AUD, since its inception in 1998.

The fund is jointly managed by Loomis Sayles' global fixed income co-heads Lynda Schweitzer, Scott Service, and David Rolley, who collectively have 114 years of experience.

Schweitzer said the strategy, now available to Australian wholesale clients for the first time, has been "well-tested" to deliver long-term sustainable returns through nearly 40 years of market cycles, including the dot-com boom and bust, the Global Financial Crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been working with Australian and global clients for more than 25 years, so we believe we understand their needs as well as how to deliver on these through flexible fixed income solutions," Schweitzer said.

"Our investment approach is informed by our global research team who use timely data to inform our perspective on global markets. Our discipline, diligence, and experience give us the confidence to be opportunistic and aggressive when bond markets are in dislocation, to find great value for our clients."

Natixis Investment Managers country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said Loomis Sayles is a leading name in fixed income. She noted that the strategy is popular with institutional clients and has a long track record of delivering fixed income solutions that meet investment objectives without excessive risk.

"With interest rates now back to more normal historic levels and fixed income yields looking more attractive, but markets still volatile and the geopolitical landscape uncertain, we have been seeing consistently high demand for actively managed fixed income solutions among our clients and we expect this to continue," Watson said.

Australian institutions have invested with the Loomis Sayles Global Bond team since 1998. The actively managed fund focuses on a broad universe of investment-grade fixed income securities globally, hedged to the Australian dollar.

Equity Trustees has been appointed as the responsible entity of the fund.

Loomis Sayles manages $348.4 billion in assets as of March 31.