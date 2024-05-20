LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

LGT Crestone has launched a tailored investment solution exclusively for its clients, providing access to a select group of idiosyncratic and traditionally hard-to-reach asset classes with low correlation to both traditional and private market investments.

The PG3 Longreach Alternative Strategies Fund, is a custom-designed investment vehicle developed in partnership with PG3 AG, the family office of the three co-founders of Partners Group AG, alongside the founders.

The fund will offer highly diversified multi-strategy and multi-manager exposure aligned to all three of PG3's key investment areas: insurance finance, royalty finance and litigation finance.

The fund is designed to leverage the three principal strategies as unique risk and return drivers, serving as portfolio diversifiers with low correlation to existing traditional and alternative asset classes.

"We are delighted to offer our clients a very distinctive investment opportunity that strongly aligns to our commitment to pioneering institutional-calibre solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families," LGT Crestone head of private markets Martin Randall said.

"Diversification is fundamental to our investment philosophy. Alternative investments like private markets and unlisted real assets have certainly helped diversify portfolios in recent years, however, they often share similar market-related and/or economic sensitivities with traditional assets.

"Private equity is still equity after all, so when you strip out differences in valuation approaches, the underlying risk factors are the same and should be considered as such when building well diversified portfolios."

Randall said the fund aims to genuinely diversify portfolios through numerous idiosyncratic return streams that have been shown to be uncorrelated to both traditional and alternative assets.

"In this sense, it represents an 'alternative' to traditional alternatives," Randall said.

Partners Group co-founder Urs Wietlisbach said while it has had a long-standing relationship with LGT Crestone, this is the first time it has made the three combined strategies from its own family office available.

"These three strategies have provided a consistent source of returns to our family office during significant market downturns, such as throughout COVID. Our approach ensures flexibility to effectively navigate evolving market conditions," Wietlisbach said.

Longreach Alternatives managing director Sam Edwards said the fund has a natural alignment to LGT Crestone's offerings.

"Longreach's longstanding relationship with LGT Crestone speaks to their position as a leader in private markets, making them an ideal partner for delivering such an innovative alternative investment solution," Edwards said.

"We're confident that this collaboration will empower high-net-wealth investors with access to a truly unique investment opportunity."