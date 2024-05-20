Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

GQG completes acquisition of three boutiques

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:06PM

GQG Partners has completed its acquisition of the minority interests held by Pacific Current Group in Avante Capital Partners, Proterra Investment Partners and Cordillera Investment Partners.

The acquisitions represent the foundational investment for the recently launched GQG Private Capital Solutions and marks GQG's first foray into private markets.

Pacific Current Group will focus on providing a broad range of financing and strategic solutions to mid-market private capital asset management firms, GQG said.

"This transaction accelerated GQG's aim to launch a private capital investment advisory business," GQG chief executive Tim Carver said.

"Avante, Cordillera and Proterra are excellent exampled of the types of firms and people we will seek to partner with on behalf of our Pacific Current clients."

In addition to the acquisitions, GQG announced that Paul Greenwood will join the Private Capital Solutions management team as managing director, co-head of private capital solutions.

Greenwood has stepped down as an independent director to focus on his new executive position, and the board is undertaking a review to fill the vacancy.

Until a new director is appointed the GQG board will be comprised of two independent directors and two executive directors.

"We are excited that Paul is taking on a new opportunity to contribute to the growth of GQG, and we thank him for the valuable insights and contribution he has made as an independent director," GQG chief investment officer, executive chair and executive director Rajiv Jain said.

GQG announced the launch of GQG Private Capital Solutions back in March. At the time, it entered into an agreement with Pacific Current to acquire the boutiques for US$71.25 million.

The new private capital business will operate independently from GQG's global equities business but will capitalise on GQG's existing global distribution network.

Read more: Pacific Current GroupGQG Private Capital SolutionsGQG PartnersPaul GreenwoodAvante Capital PartnersCordillera Investment PartnersProterra Investment PartnersRajiv JainTim Carver
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs
The top investment funds over the past year
GQG and Magellan see FUM growth
GQG builds private markets unit on PAC stakes
GQG reports US$10.5bn increase in FUM
GQG records US$10bn in inflows, eyes Abu Dhabi office
GQG Partners records US$127bn FUM
More outflows for Platinum
Pacific Current Group wraps up buyout talks
GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag

Editor's Choice

Another corporate fund bites the dust

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
The Nissan Superannuation Plan will be wound up on July 31, almost 50 years on from its creation.

Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Spaceship has tapped a former ASIC and APRA operative to be its new chief risk officer.

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
LGT Crestone has introduced a new investment solution for its clients, offering access to alternatives.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach