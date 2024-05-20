GQG completes acquisition of three boutiques

GQG Partners has completed its acquisition of the minority interests held by Pacific Current Group in Avante Capital Partners, Proterra Investment Partners and Cordillera Investment Partners.

The acquisitions represent the foundational investment for the recently launched GQG Private Capital Solutions and marks GQG's first foray into private markets.

Pacific Current Group will focus on providing a broad range of financing and strategic solutions to mid-market private capital asset management firms, GQG said.

"This transaction accelerated GQG's aim to launch a private capital investment advisory business," GQG chief executive Tim Carver said.

"Avante, Cordillera and Proterra are excellent exampled of the types of firms and people we will seek to partner with on behalf of our Pacific Current clients."

In addition to the acquisitions, GQG announced that Paul Greenwood will join the Private Capital Solutions management team as managing director, co-head of private capital solutions.

Greenwood has stepped down as an independent director to focus on his new executive position, and the board is undertaking a review to fill the vacancy.

Until a new director is appointed the GQG board will be comprised of two independent directors and two executive directors.

"We are excited that Paul is taking on a new opportunity to contribute to the growth of GQG, and we thank him for the valuable insights and contribution he has made as an independent director," GQG chief investment officer, executive chair and executive director Rajiv Jain said.

GQG announced the launch of GQG Private Capital Solutions back in March. At the time, it entered into an agreement with Pacific Current to acquire the boutiques for US$71.25 million.

The new private capital business will operate independently from GQG's global equities business but will capitalise on GQG's existing global distribution network.