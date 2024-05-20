Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:44PM

Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

CFS has said it has been "actively sourcing well-credentialled replacement investment managers" since FSI made an announcement it is closing its Australian fixed income, global credit, equity income, and emerging companies units, and losing some $14 billion in assets under management.

Macquarie Investment Management is set to take home three new mandates.

FSI's Developing Companies (via CFS Managed Investment Fund product) will be replaced with the Macquarie Australian Emerging Companies strategy.

The First Sentier Diversified Fixed Interest option will be replaced with the Macquarie Dynamic Bond strategy, and the First Sentier Australian Bond will soon become the Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest.

BlackRock Investment Management is due to take over the CFS Index Australian Bond.

Janus Henderson's Diversified Credit option will likely replace the First Sentier Global Credit Income option.

Daintree Capital scored a mandate to take over the First Sentier Target Return Income with its Core Income.

The First Sentier Equity Income option will dissolve into the Martin Currie Australian Equity Income option.

The First Sentier Future Leaders option will be known as Investors Mutual Future Leaders, while the First Sentier Developing Companies (via FirstChoice) option will become the Longwave Australian Small Companies option.

CFS said it expects to finalise the confirmation of the new managers shortly and anticipates the portfolio transitions will commence from June onwards.

"FSI has committed to continuing to manage the funds in an orderly and prudent manner until the transition is complete. CFS will continue to monitor the management of the portfolios closely," it told investors in an update.

FSI is set to lose about 30 staffers by the end of the year, which represents about 7% of the Australian-based workforce. A smaller number are impacted in the UK and US.

The four units account for 5.8% of FSI's AUM out of its total $238 billion (as at 31 December 2023), meaning about $14 billion will leave the firm.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group acquired FSI in 2019 for $4.2 billion. It was previously known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management when it was owned by Commonwealth Bank.

Last week, a Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group subsidiary finalised its acquisition of Link Group, which sees the rebirth of the latter into MUFG Pension and Market Services. Link also delisted from the ASX on May 17.

Read more: FSIFirst Sentier InvestmentsMitsubishi UFJ Financial GroupASXBlackRock Investment ManagementCFS Index Australian BondCFS Managed Investment FundColonial First State Global Asset ManagementCommonwealth BankCore IncomeDaintree CapitalDiversified CreditFirst Sentier Australian BondFirst Sentier Diversified Fixed InterestFirst Sentier Equity IncomeFirst Sentier Future LeadersFirst Sentier Global Credit IncomeInvestors Mutual Future LeadersJanus HendersonLink GroupLongwave Australian Small CompaniesMacquarie Australian Fixed InterestMacquarie Dynamic BondMacquarie Investment ManagementMartin Currie Australian Equity IncomeMUFG Pension
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Sentier axes investment units, AUM takes $14bn hit
Link Group rebrands as acquisition completes
Link shareholders approve takeover
Crescent Capital sells down ClearView stake
Macquarie Asset Management launches low-cost active ETFs
Active Super, Vision Super finally sign transfer deed
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA
Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
The top investment funds over the past year

Editor's Choice

Another corporate fund bites the dust

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
The Nissan Superannuation Plan will be wound up on July 31, almost 50 years on from its creation.

Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Spaceship has tapped a former ASIC and APRA operative to be its new chief risk officer.

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
LGT Crestone has introduced a new investment solution for its clients, offering access to alternatives.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach