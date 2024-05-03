Pinnacle backs fledgling UK boutique

After ditching Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), the former global equities team is joining Pinnacle Investment Management as a fledgling affiliate.

RLAM head of equities Peter Rutter and several of his global equities team members have sought refuge in Pinnacle in setting up their own funds management firm.

Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said: "The Pinnacle Group is proud to continue expanding on our unique multi-affiliate model. Highly talented and experienced investors across the world are choosing Pinnacle as their partner of choice to establish, support, and grow quality client-centric funds management businesses."

Pinnacle confirmed it will take a minority stake in the new affiliate but did not disclose exactly how much. Owners of the new boutique will take the majority stake.

RLAM has about $310 billion in assets under management and offers products invested in fixed income, equities, multi-assets, cash, and property.

London-based Rutter has been head of equities at RLAM since 2017.

Before that he worked at Waverton Investment Management, IronBridge International, and Deutsche Asset Management.

RLAM chief investment officer Piers Hillier will take over Rutter's role.

RLAM chief executive Hans Georgeson said there will be no change to the investment approach which underpin the fund manager's equity capabilities across global, UK, sustainable or quantitative funds.

The funds will continue to be managed in line with their objectives and restrictions, he said.