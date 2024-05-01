Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super for housing 'economically reckless': SMC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024   12:50PM

The Super Members Council (SMC) has warned that encouraging young Australians to use their superannuation for a house deposit could dramatically drive-up house prices and deplete their retirement savings.

"We all desperately want more Australians to own their own home, but this idea won't achieve that - it would just make that goal even harder for first home buyers by making house prices more expensive," SMC chief executive Misha Shubert said.

The SMC is opposing what it calls a "trap for young Australians," in response to a recent speech by Liberal senator Andrew Bragg.

Earlier this week, Bragg claimed that using super for a home deposit provides "significantly better outcomes" than lifelong renting.

"The closed minded, ideological approach and the assumption that super is the only vehicle for retirement clearly damages home ownership prospects," he said.

"That is why the Coalition supports super for housing."

The SMC criticised this policy proposal to broadly extend the use of super for housing as "economically reckless" and dismissed it as already debunked by credible economists.

"... what's the upshot for young Australians? They'd be forced to pay more for a house, with a bigger mortgage, have less super at retirement, and pay more in taxes to fund a bloated age pension," Shubert said.

"We urge a sensible rethink on any policy ideas that would undermine super."

The SMC said that the current capped policy proposal could trigger a 9% or $75,000 increase in median house prices in Australia's major capital cities. It warned that an uncapped scheme would lead to an even greater property price surge and cost future taxpayers billions in higher pension costs.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said it was disappointed to see the superannuation system being treated as a "political football" in the lead-up to the Federal election, slamming its portrayal as a "silver bullet solution" to a complex housing crisis.

"After having this proposal soundly rejected at the last Federal election, Senator Bragg has brought back the same policy which will leave young people behind and entrench intergenerational inequality," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"In his speech Senator Bragg argues that using super for a home deposit is better than being a lifelong renter, but why does it have to be either-or?

"Young people and first-home buyers rightly expect to have both dignity in retirement and housing. Unfortunately, Senator Bragg's proposals risk resulting in neither."

Read more: SMCAustraliansSuper Members CouncilAndrew BraggCoalitionLiberalMisha Shubert
