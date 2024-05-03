Newspaper icon
Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAY 2024   12:40PM

Macquarie Group has reported a net profit of $3.52 billion for the year ending 31 March 2024, a 32% decrease from the previous year.

The firm's assets under management increased to $938.3 billion, up 7% from 31 March 2023, but primarily due to favourable market movements, investments made by Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) Private Markets-managed funds, and foreign exchange movements.

Additionally, its return on equity fell to 10.8%, down from 16.9% in FY23.

Macquarie managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said despite "ongoing economic uncertainty and subdued market conditions in many parts of the world," the firm's client franchises remained resilient over the last year.

"Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term with its diverse business mix across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses; deep expertise across diverse sectors in major markets with structural growth tailwinds; patient adjacent growth across new products and new markets; ongoing investment in our operating platform; a strong and conservative balance sheet; and a proven risk management framework and culture," she said.

Annuity-style operations led by MAM, Banking and Financial Services (BFS), and select Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) segments reported a combined net profit of $3 billion, a 27% decrease from FY23. This decline was mainly due to reduced asset realisations in green investments and ongoing development of green energy portfolio companies in MAM.

Meanwhile, market-facing activities managed by Macquarie Capital and most CGM businesses saw a net profit of $A3.7 billion, a 40% drop from FY23, influenced by high volatility in commodity markets that previously boosted FY23 results.

Macquarie's net operating income fell by 12% to $16.9 billion, while its operating expenses of $12.1 billion remained consistent with the previous year.

Macquarie announced a FY24 final ordinary dividend of $3.85 per share, 40% franked.

The firm also said it continues to maintain a "cautious stance" with a conservative approach to capital, funding, and liquidity.

