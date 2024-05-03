ASIC issues warning over scammers using fake AFSLs

ASIC has issued a fresh warning over the increase in the sophistication of fake bond and term deposit scams.

ASIC said scammers are impersonating little-known legitimate financial services businesses, often those without a website or digital footprint.

The regulator said scammers are mirroring real businesses' disclosure documents, addresses, International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs), Australian business numbers (ABNs) and Australian financial services licence (AFSL) numbers, as well as imitating investment maturity dates, coupons and credit ratings.

Scammers also use online advertisements and social media to promote fake bond and term deposit investment offers in well-known companies.

The ads lead consumers to an online enquiry form which scammers use to collect personal information, such as their name, email address, and telephone number.

Those targeted are often provided with fake investment materials and disclosure documents. ASIC added the scammers sound professional, knowledgeable, and often do not rush victims to make a decision.

"Often, the investment return being advertised by scammers will sound reasonable (as opposed to "too good to be true" scams)," ASIC said.

"The scammer will ask the consumer to return a completed application form and personal identity documents. They will then ask the consumer to transfer funds into a bank account. This can appear in the name of the investment or one that is in the consumer's name. However, it is actually a bank account associated with the scammer. Often this account will be held by a legitimate bank not offering the bond or term deposit."

ASIC said these scams are hard to identify, but said certain phrases like "guaranteed", "secure" and "free" were red flags and the regulator warned legitimate financial businesses against using those words.

Other things to look out for include fake online reviews, fake investment documentation and stolen business information.

"The scammers may quote Australian financial services numbers that do not exist. Make sure to always check the licence details via ASIC Connect's Professional Registers," ASIC said.