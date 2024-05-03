Asset managers prioritising product quality: Northern Trust

Investment managers are focused on the quality and accuracy of their products to enhance the investor experience and growing their distribution in the next two years, according to a recent survey of 300 global asset management firms conducted by WBR Insights and sponsored by Northern Trust.

The survey reported that the quality and accuracy of products is seen as a top priority by 72% of respondents, while 70% chose improving the investor experience, and 60% selected expanding their product set.

In contrast, only 46% of respondents identified controlling costs as their top strategic priority in the next two years.

Interestingly, Northern Trust's previous survey in 2022 showed that just 45% of managers identified enhancing quality and accuracy as the top priority, with efficiency and cost controls ranking higher.

Northern Trust head of global fund services for North America Ryan Burns, said that asset managers are focused on honing their distribution channels, and high-quality, consistent data is crucial in driving those decisions.

"It's important that managers have a deep understanding of their clients' needs so they can find them the right product at the right time, because there is no one-size-fits-all solution," he said.

The survey also revealed that 83% of respondents plan to change their product strategy in the next two years, with a focus on meeting diverse investor needs.

Northern Trust head of global fund services for APAC Caroline Higgins said that managers who have focused on removing costs from their operating models in recent years have recalibrated their focus towards their investors.

"In the Australian market especially, managers are tweaking their strategies to service an aging demographic. As the demographics of investors change, they must be flexible with product offerings to meet the demand," she said.

While managers continue to face cost pressures, the impact of T+1 and a challenging economic environment are changing the ways managers approach outsourcing non-core activities. The survey found that 59% of respondents are looking to outsource securities finance, and noted a similar trend emerges when it comes to liquidity management, trading, and foreign exchange.

Asset managers overwhelmingly identified data management as the area where they are considering outsourcing (83%), and almost half (42%) of respondents identified ensuring that data is easily understandable, consumable, and insightful as their biggest challenge with data management.

"Many of the challenges we're seeing today come back to the same core issue: data," incoming president of Northern Trust in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Clive Bellows said.

"... the survey found that many managers are looking to enhance their data management strategies by engaging their custodians for outsourced solutions."