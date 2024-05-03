Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Asset managers prioritising product quality: Northern Trust

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAY 2024   12:38PM

Investment managers are focused on the quality and accuracy of their products to enhance the investor experience and growing their distribution in the next two years, according to a recent survey of 300 global asset management firms conducted by WBR Insights and sponsored by Northern Trust.

The survey reported that the quality and accuracy of products is seen as a top priority by 72% of respondents, while 70% chose improving the investor experience, and 60% selected expanding their product set.

In contrast, only 46% of respondents identified controlling costs as their top strategic priority in the next two years.

Interestingly, Northern Trust's previous survey in 2022 showed that just 45% of managers identified enhancing quality and accuracy as the top priority, with efficiency and cost controls ranking higher.

Northern Trust head of global fund services for North America Ryan Burns, said that asset managers are focused on honing their distribution channels, and high-quality, consistent data is crucial in driving those decisions.

"It's important that managers have a deep understanding of their clients' needs so they can find them the right product at the right time, because there is no one-size-fits-all solution," he said.

The survey also revealed that 83% of respondents plan to change their product strategy in the next two years, with a focus on meeting diverse investor needs.

Northern Trust head of global fund services for APAC Caroline Higgins said that managers who have focused on removing costs from their operating models in recent years have recalibrated their focus towards their investors.

"In the Australian market especially, managers are tweaking their strategies to service an aging demographic. As the demographics of investors change, they must be flexible with product offerings to meet the demand," she said.

While managers continue to face cost pressures, the impact of T+1 and a challenging economic environment are changing the ways managers approach outsourcing non-core activities. The survey found that 59% of respondents are looking to outsource securities finance, and noted a similar trend emerges when it comes to liquidity management, trading, and foreign exchange.

Asset managers overwhelmingly identified data management as the area where they are considering outsourcing (83%), and almost half (42%) of respondents identified ensuring that data is easily understandable, consumable, and insightful as their biggest challenge with data management.

"Many of the challenges we're seeing today come back to the same core issue: data," incoming president of Northern Trust in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) Clive Bellows said.

"... the survey found that many managers are looking to enhance their data management strategies by engaging their custodians for outsourced solutions."

Read more: Northern TrustAsset managerWBR InsightsCaroline HigginsRyan Burns
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions
GQG records US$10bn in inflows, eyes Abu Dhabi office
Tokenisation is the future: Northern Trust
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of global fund services
16% of asset managers to exit by 2027: PwC
Asset managers ride the storm: Research
Northern Trust launches asset owner platform
Assets under custody stagnant: Data
NAB to wind up custody business
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of digital assets

Editor's Choice

Janus Henderson acquires NBK Wealth, Tabula Investment Management

ANDREW MCKEAN
Janus Henderson has acquired the wealth management arm of the National Bank of Kuwait, NBK Wealth, as well as European ETF provider, Tabula Investment Management.

ART names advice and education leads

ELIZABETH FRY
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has revamped its advice, guidance and education team and created two new leadership roles.

Men, women in same occupation drive pay gap

KARREN VERGARA
A whopping 80% of the gender pay gap can be attributed to women being paid less than men within the same occupation, a new economic analysis shows.

Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn

ANDREW MCKEAN
Macquarie Group has reported a net profit of $3.52 billion for the year ending 31 March 2024, a 32% decrease from the previous year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach