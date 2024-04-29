Perpetual confirms KKR acquisition talk

Following media reports and a short trading halt, Perpetual this morning confirmed it is in exclusive discussions with KKR over the acquisition of its Corporate Trust and Wealth Management arms.

Over the weekend, the AFR reported KKR is set to acquire the business units, saying Perpetual had hoped to announce the deal last Wednesday during its quarterly market update but delayed doing so on the advice of its advisory team.

At 10am today, Perpetual entered a trading halt, citing a further announcement. Approximately one hour later, it issued a response to the reports, confirming it is in exclusive talks with KKR in relation to a potential acquisition.

"There is no certainty of reaching a binding agreement, or that any transaction would proceed... Perpetual will continue to keep the market informed in-line with its continuous disclosure obligations," it said.

It added that the exclusivity expires on May 7 and the market can expect a further update on May 8.

In its quarterly business update last week, Perpetual reported the "robust performance" across the Corporate Trust and Wealth Management businesses. It said the digital service offerings in the Corporate Trust business continue to grow and Wealth Management's funds under advice also grew.

Corporate Trust's funds under administration remained flat on the prior quarter at $1.2 trillion, while the Wealth Management division's was up 5% at $20 billion.