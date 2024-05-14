Newspaper icon
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   12:43PM

The Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) has called on the Federal government to better manage costs across the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) and implement a fairer ASIC funding levy for advisers.

In its pre-budget submission, the FAAA put forward six key items that it said would have a positive impact on the financial futures of Australian consumers hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.

The FAAA said cost is continually cited as the number one reason why Australians don't seek professional advice, and these measures would help by reducing the cost of professional financial advice and making it more accessible and affordable.

In addition to seeking a fairer implementation of the ASIS levy and better management of costs for the CSLR, the FAAA is also seeking enhanced tax deductibility of financial advice, enabling advisers access to the ATO portal, more support for financial adviser education and exam price relief, and to reverse the proposed changes to Reduce Input Tax Credits for advice fees.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said the goal is to ensure all consumers have access to high quality, professional and competitively priced financial advice that is in their best interests.

"The FAAA remains very concerned about the fast-increasing cost of the ASIC levy. The financial advice subsector was charged in total $47.6 million last financial year - more than any other sector including super funds, listed companies, and life insurers," Abood said.

"The per-adviser amount almost tripled, to $2818 per adviser in the last year. These rapidly increasing costs are a factor in the increasing cost of financial advice to consumers."

Abood said another concern with the levy was the unfairness inherent in the model in which the vast majority of advisers who are running strong compliant businesses must pay for enforcement action against a small number of non-compliant businesses.

"In addition, the costs of action against fraudsters and unlicensed operators ought to be borne across the entirety of the financial sector rather than the single financial advice sub-sector, as the entirety of the sector benefits from consumers having confidence that fraudsters will be actively pursued," she said.

Abood added that it is vital the government ensure fairness and better manages the costs of the CSLR, and a key issue is the retrospective nature of its operation.

"The FAAA is calling for retrospective impact of the CSLR on financial advisers to be resolved," she said.

"Government should ensure current compliant financial advisers are not paying for historical failures.

"In order to effectively manage the ongoing costs of the scheme, the government must ensure the groups that are responsible for these failures and their insurers are pursued to the full extent of their resources, before the broader profession is charged for compensation."

The FAAA is also calling on the government to ensure that financial advice has tax-deductible status.

"This will go a long way toward making financial advice more accessible for more Australian families," Abood said.

"Government should act to make the cost of financial advice provided by a professional financial adviser fully tax deductible to consumers. Such a concession could be effectively targeted to those with the most need, and budget costs managed, in a number of ways - such as by introducing the deduction with a capped amount (such as $3,000) that could be claimed in a single year."

Abood said the cost of financial advice remains the number one priority for FAAA members.

"It is imperative that we reduce red tape and the cost of regulation in order to make financial advice more affordable," she said.

"Many of our members are sole traders or work in small and medium-sized practices, the cost of providing advice remains of high importance."

Read more: FAAACSLRASICSarah AboodFederal BudgetCompensation Scheme of Last ResortFinancial Advice Association of Australia
