Budget 2024: Government heeds industry calls to better support women

In the Federal Budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers formally announced a raft of measures to support women, many of which were flagged ahead of time.

This includes the $925.2 million over five years to provide support for victim-survivors leaving a violent relationship, including access to $5000 in financial support indexed annually, and paying superannuation on government paid parental leave.

He reinforced that, if Labor wins the next election the Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave (PPL) scheme will include Superannuation Guarantee contributions from 1 July 2025.

"... we are very proud that this Budget extends superannuation to parents on paid leave. When it comes to those first months of your child's life, you can't put a price on being there. And you shouldn't pay a price for being there," he said.

The measure is expected to benefit 180,000 families annually. While available to all new parents, the payment of super on PPL will overwhelmingly benefit women, who currently account for about 95% of those accessing the scheme.

It equates to about $106 a week, based on the present rate of PPL of $882.75. It will cost the government some $1.1 billion over the forward estimates, with payments to be made annually from 1 July 2026.

While the impact may be small, it will go some way towards closing the gender super gap. Currently, women retire with as much as 25% less in super. The median balance for those aged 60 to 64 is $211,996 for males and $158,806 for females, according to November 2023 data from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

Other measures announced include investing $56.1 million over four years to improve access to sexual and reproductive healthcare for women across the course of their lives, including training for GPs to provide better menopause care.

Recent statistics from ASFA show women who are unable to continue working during menopause and are forced to retire around five years prematurely are potentially forfeiting about $60,000 in retirement savings.

About 160,000 women enter menopause each year in Australia.

"As a direct result of menopause, around 20,000 Australian women will at some point switch from full-time to part-time work, around 10,000 will leave the workforce and return later, and around 4000 women will retire prematurely because of severe menopause symptoms," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

Finally, the Carer Payment is being reworked to provide greater flexibility.

The government will provide $18.6 million over five years to support recipients through increased flexibility to work, study and volunteer.

From 20 March 2025, the existing 25 hours per week participation limit will be changed to 100 hours over four weeks. It will also no longer capture study, volunteering or travel time and will only apply to employment.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, 2.65 million Australians are carers and are more likely to be women; 12.3% of all females are providing care and 71.8% of primary carers are women.