Budget 2024: Chalmers looks to reset aged care, NDIS

Budget 2024: Chalmers looks to reset aged care, NDISBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024 8:32PM
Read more: NDIS, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Federal Budget, Aged Care Act, Aged Care Quality, Fair Work Commission, Home Care, Treasurer Jim Chalmers
The Albanese government is investing $2.2 billion to reform the aged care sector and close to $500 million to put the NDIS back on track.
The government has said it will invest $531.4 million to offer an additional 24,100 Home Care Packages next financial year. It is also providing $87.2 million to attract nurses and other workers into aged care, and has committed to increase the award wage for direct and indirect aged care workers when the Fair Work Commission's decision is made.
It will also deliver $110.9 million over four years to support an increase in the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's regulatory capabilities. A further $1.2 billion will be invested in critical digital systems to support the introduction of the new Aged Care Act and associated IT services. Meantime, the My Aged Care Contact Centre will receive $37 million to reduce call-waiting times for people seeking information and access to aged care.
In addition, $468.7 million will be spent to support people with disability and get the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) back on track.
Of this, as announced previously, $214 million will be spent over two years to fight fraud and to co-design NDIS reforms with people with disability. It will also spend $45.5 million to establish a NDIS Evidence Advisory Committee.
A further $160.7 million is being spent to update the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission's IT systems, and $20 million to start consultation and design reforms to help NDIS participants and people with disability navigate the scheme.
"Whether it's aged care or the National Disability Insurance Scheme, we will work with the community and across the Parliament to fund the future services people need and deserve," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.
"Over the last decade the NDIS has delivered life-changing support for Australians with disability. All of us in this place take pride in it - and all of us must take responsibility for securing its future.
"Working with National Cabinet to put participants at the centre of the scheme, and design and fund additional foundational supports outside of it. And ensuring every dollar invested in the NDIS goes to those who need it most."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement|
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA|
Industry reacts to Federal Budget|
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Robert De Dominicis
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED